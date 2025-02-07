TIME is never on the side of a Manchester United manager when things are not going well.

But there’s one clear sign that Ruben Amorim has influential backing in his struggle to plot the way forward for a club that’s lost its way after a decade of mis-management.

It’s not new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe or his management team, nor is it CEO Omar Berrada and Technical Director Jason Wilcox - though all have bought into what Amorim is trying to achieve.

No, the unconditional love is coming from the section of fans that have always been the heartbeat of United - the away support.

Man United Away Fans are Loving Ruben Amorim

Red Devils supporters appreciate their coach's honesty

They - more than anyone - are the barometer for the mood on the ground - way ahead of disillusioned home goers, day-trippers who expect to be entertained and armchair fans who long for a repeat of past glory.

And their backing on United’s away trips this year to Liverpool, Arsenal, Fulham and the long journey to Bucharest to play FCSB in the Europa League has been way above what United players have a right to expect.

Chanting Amorim’s name throughout 90+ minutes is now a standard characteristic of away games.

And even though the Portuguese coach doesn’t acknowledge the love fest aimed his way, it doesn’t deter travelling fans who recognise his qualities - particularly his honesty.

Since day one Amorim hasn’t sugar-coated anything - from branding the current side maybe the “worst United team” in the club’s 147-year history after the 3-1 home defeat to Brighton to running an under-performing Marcus Rashford out of Old Trafford.

Amorim has told it how it is - and the key core of United’s supporters aren’t disagreeing even if the 40-year-old coach is seen as “naive” by some.

His startling outbursts and piercingly honest appraisal of the landscape has a clear purpose: to lower the unrealistic expectations United have been held to in the last decade of decline and buy him time to turn a juggernaut around.

If he’d stayed at Sporting it’s likely Amorim would be heading for back-to-back league titles that would have made him a legend in Lisbon.

Currently at United, you wouldn’t blame him if he’s questioning a philosophy as unshakeable as Pep Guardiola’s across town and one that’s helped forge his reputation as one of Europe’s brightest coaches.

Amorim 'Shocked' by Old Trafford Performances

United have struggled to pick up results at home in recent weeks

Insiders at their Carrington training HQ say one of the aspects that has shocked him most is how United freeze on their own ground.

Old Trafford, once upon a time a daunting fortress, is these days only a difficult place for United’s own players with seven home defeats in the league so far this season providing joy for all-comers.

Despite possession stats hovering just under 60% since Amorim took charge,United are blatantly ill-equipped to break down pro-active, organised teams visiting Old Trafford.

It was an issue under Erik ten Hag and continues on with United consistently failing to turn chances created into goals.

That’s put the spotlight on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, two players who have not exactly wowed Amorim with their goals and assist output so far.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee Under Ruben Amorim (Premier League) Hojlund Zirkzee Appearances 12 13 Starts 8 3 Goals 1 2 Assists 0 0

So much so, that against Crystal Palace Amorim played neither but it was an experiment that didn’t work.

Amorim, though, knew he would have to wait until the summer for another striker after being told by Sir Jim Ratcliffe when he took over that there was no money to finance a January move for goals.

There aren’t many positives for Amorim right now, but if there’s a small crumb of comfort it’s that after the FA Cup tie against Leicester time is on his side.

He’ll have a clear eight days to work with his players before facing Tottenham away, and after that another five days training before they travel to Everton.

The last time Amorim had that kind of break between games his team drew against Liverpool at Anfield then won an FA Cup tie at Arsenal after extra time and penalties.

He’ll be hoping for a similar kick-back this time.

Patrick Dorgu Signing Could be Bad News for Luke Shaw

The England star could be important in the absence of Lisandro Martinez though

Patrick Dorgu’s arrival might not spell good news for injury-prone Luke Shaw longer term.

The 20-year-old Dane is a modern-day hybrid wing-back able to defend and attack with equal benefit to Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

Hard-nosed fans believe Shaw’s reliability has developed into such an issue United should look to move on and sell the defender who has seen both his club and international career with England nosedive due to fitness issues.

But while Dorgu will ultimately replace Shaw, the England man can play a pivotal role in Amorim’s three-man defence after the crushing news that Lisandro Martinez has an ACL knee injury that’ll sideline him until next season.

Shaw could do a decent job alongside either Harry Maguire or Mathijs De Ligt in the absence of Martinez. But whether he can stay fit to help Amorim through until the summer is a big, big if.

Obi-Martin could figure soon after Rashford's exit

While Manchester United’s first team landscape is full of doom and gloom at least the youth team picture is looking bright.

The arrival of 18-year-old centre-back Ayden Heaven in a £1.5 million January move is the latest example of United looking to the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chido Obi-Martin has scored nine goals in 10 matches for Manchester United's youth sides this season.

It’s the second raid United have made on Arsenal in the last six months with striker Chido Obi-Martin joining last summer.

And with United struggling for firepower after the departure of Marcus Rashford on-loan to Aston Villa, there’s plenty of expectation that prolific scorer Obi-Martin may figure soon even though he’s only 17.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Chido Obi-Martin Debut Update Emerges out of Man Utd Manchester United couldn't get any striker signings over the line and that could see them include one of their youth stars for the rest of the season

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 06-02-25.