Saudi Pro League vice-chair Saad Al-Lazeez has resigned from his position ahead of a move to NEOM SC.

The highly-regarded Al-Lazeez is viewed as the architect behind the Saudi Pro League recruitment model and is a former director at Sheffield United.

Al-Lazeez was at the forefront of an incredible 2023 summer window as Saudi Pro League sides spent a collective £2billion in transfer fees, agent fees and wages.

He played his part in the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in January 2023, while Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Neymar were among the stars to head to the Middle East the following summer.

Al-Lazeez will now take up a senior role as part of the NEOM project. NEOM SC are currently on course for promotion to the Saudi Pro League. The football project is currently led by highly-rated sporting director Kyriakos Dourekas, who joined NEOM from Nottingham Forest.

NEOM's wider project is intertwined with the 2034 World Cup. A unique 46,096 stadium is under construction and will sit in a brand-new 'super city' 350 metres above ground. The so-called 'Line' has been pitched as a car-free city and will be taller than the Empire State Building.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox