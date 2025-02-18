COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. — Talk to anyone involved in the gargantuan task of turning San Diego FC from a theory to reality, they blush over the excitement of the project and look to every milestone.

That's the common theme. From the thinkers putting together the big picture overview to those on the ground executing the micro day-to-day to-dos, they pass time by marking the firsts and milestones. With such a huge project, those first milestones come one after the other.

From the first player signed, first star signed, first head coach, first training session, first groundbreaking and then in Southern California at the Coachella Valley Invitational, the first preseason match played in front of fans.

It's easy to get lost in the micro. With so much needed to be done to get the club ready for opening day — both on the technical and business side — folks can jump from task to task, deal to deal, with a singular focus to present the best version of this club they care so deeply about.

Once in a while, sporting director Tyler Heaps and head coach Mikey Varas remind each other to take it all in.

“There are so many firsts for our clubs," CSO Tyler Heaps told GIVEMESPORT. At 33-years-old, Heaps is the youngest CSO in MLS. "There are so many special moments, we need to pinch ourselves."

There was another big first for Heaps that didn't have to do with San Diego or any of the innumerable deals he's been working on. He got married in December!

“Well, I got this ring, and we haven’t seen each other since!" Heaps said. His wife is U.S. women's national team star Lindsey Horan Heaps. "Thankfully, she comes here to play soon and train from our facility. The wedding was great, it was the best 48 hours of my life.”

Heaps says he was good at staying off his phone for a whirlwind two days before it was back to the roster build. Thankfully, the club feel they're in a great position with the playing roster under Varas.

Inaugural Roster Preparing for Opening Day

San Diego signed their first player in December 2023, more than 13 months prior to their debut on February 23, 2025 against the reigning MLS Cup champion Los Angeles Galaxy . That was rising goalkeeper Duran Ferree. The roster build accelerated in the summer when a deal for Mexican star Hirving Lozano was officially acquired from PSV in June.

Lozano is the centerpiece of San Diego's inaugural roster, who was joined by fellow designated player winger Anders Dreyer this winter. Dreyer is a Danish international acquired from Anderlecht and supposed to be the co-star for Lozano. Around them are key pieces that is led by U.S. international Luca de la Torre, center back pairing Andres Reyes and Paddy McNair plus Danish duo Marcus Ingvartsen and Jeppe Tverskov.

“We’re really happy where we’re at, probably further along than we thought we’d be," Heaps said. "I thought we might be chasing one big name player, but that player was Anders. It went very fast, and he’s settled very well. He has a special quality and is a top person, top teammate.”

Dreyer was a player the club long had admiration for, but he was initially out of their price range. They didn't expect the number to drop, so they focused on other targets. By mid-January, the circumstances changed and Anderlecht were open to a deal more aligned with San Diego's budget and expectations. Eventually, the club closed the deal for a fee around $5 million.

“I was a bit surprised (we could get him), this guy has top quality," Heaps said. "He’s proven he can score goals, get assists. He and Hirving are creating a really great relationship with each other.”

Heaps, assistant sporting director Mark Prizant and the entire staff helped to build the roster out to be flexible and deep. They wanted to mix several different key ingredients to give the roster depth, like:

In-prime stars: Lozano (29), Dreyer (25) and de la Torre (26)

High-level MLS-experience: Reyes, Anibal Godoy, Jasper Loffelsend and Ema Boateng, among others

High-level experience abroad: McNair, Ingvartsen, Tverskov

Rising talents: Alex Mighten (22), Tomas Angel (21), Heine Bruseth (20), Ferree (18), Anisse Saidi (16)

And everything in between.

“We like to use the phrase: Power of diversity," Heaps said. He's referring to everything from age to experience to salary to style to nationality. "You look at the roster from top to bottom, I think we’re in a competitive state. We need to ask ourselves questions and answer questions. After training sessions, it’s clear that we look like a team."

San Diego were also careful not to spend every roster resources before opening day. San Diego could add another DP and another U-22 initiative signing, or two U-22 signings. They have key roster spots open, salary cap space and plenty of allocation money.

"We left ourselves with unlimited flexibility," Heaps said. "We need to see us play, I need to see what our strengths and weaknesses are."

From Dream to Reality

Whether they felt ready or not, Sunday's inaugural match was coming no matter what.

“I don’t like to show a lot of emotion," Heaps said. "I like to undersell things, I’ve very even-keeled. But there’s been a few times we’re I’m like, this is a special job, in a special city with a special group of people. Mostly it’s Lindsey and my mom having to remind me of that.”

It's certainly not an easy start.

In their first eight games, San Diego play each of the last three MLS Cup champs (Galaxy, Columbus Crew, LAFC), play on the road at altitude twice to playoff teams from last year (Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids), face a completely revamped St. Louis City team and host a popular preseason pick to top the Western Conference (Seattle Sounders).

“We’re excited, what a way to test it," Heaps said. "MLS didn’t toss us any softballs with the start of our season. … It’ll be a massive opportunity to see where we’re at right out the gate.

Heaps added: "When the lights come on, I’m excited to get more pressure."