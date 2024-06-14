Highlights Al-Shabab are eyeing moves for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Che Adams.

The Saudi club faces competition from Nottingham Forest and Wolves for Adams, and Marseille for Aubameyang.

They would be willing to revisit a move for Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron if a move could be reignited.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab look set for a busy summer with several big-name European targets currently being pursued, including former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and out-of-contract Southampton centre-forward Che Adams. The club's priority is to add goals after only scoring 45 in the league last season.

The Riyadh-based side are hoping to improve on an eighth-placed finish in the Saudi Pro League last season and already have Ivan Rakitic and Yannick Carrasco in their squad.

The Saudi Club Could Sign Adams for Nothing

They face competition from Nottingham Forest and Wolves

Aubameyang is one priority target with Marseille open to doing business even off the back of a season in which the Gabon international scored 30 goals. The 34-year-old former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona striker has previously rebuffed interest from Saudi. Al-Nassr tried to sign Aubameyang in 2022, a year before the Saudi Pro League's spending spree, and he has remained a target.

Al-Shabab have also entered the race for Saints forward Adams, who scored 16 Championship goals last season as Saints returned to the Premier League. Southampton have held talks with Adams over a new deal, but he has gone off to Euro 2024 with Scotland with his future unresolved. Nottingham Forest and Wolves are both pursuing Adams as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Che Adams had a goal conversion rate of of 27% in the Championship last season, scoring his 16 goals from 60 shots.

In January, Shabab made an audacious approach for Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata; and in summer 2023, under a different board, they sent him an official proposal with a base wage of £12m per season. Morata did not agree to the lucrative terms which included significant bonuses on top. As it stands, Shabab have moved on to other targets and Morata is instead drawing some early window interest from Italy.

Al-Shabab Willing to Revisit Almiron Situation

The Saudi club tried to sign the Newcastle star in January

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron was also firmly on Shabab's radar earlier this year. They verbally agreed a package with Newcastle worth around £25m, but the Paraguayan wanted to stay at Newcastle. No new approach has been made to date, although Shabab would be willing to revisit the situation should Almiron change his mind.

But for now, attention is instead being placed on trying to get Rafa Silva to sign a three-year contract after the 31-year-old left Benfica. Silva scored 22 goals last season in all competitions. Shabab face competition from within Saudi, and Silva is also liked by Galatasaray. Shabab's club president Muhammed Al-Munajem and sporting director Domenico Teti are both understood to be working on a potential deal.

Shabab are well aware there is heavy competition for some of their prime targets, but they hope to bring in two star names by early July.

Statistics according to BBC Sport - correct as of 14-06-24.