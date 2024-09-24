Erik ten Hag is treading a tightrope if he can’t get the balance right with his Manchester United team.

That’s the word filtering from the Old Trafford hierarchy who believe after more than two years in charge, Ten Hag should be presenting a United side who take the pitch being able to defend and score with equal ability.

United have already lost early season ground to rivals chasing Champions League places after losing twice and picking up just two wins in their five matches so far.

And while the goalless draw at Crystal Palace was their second successive clean sheet, the game highlighted United’s lack of ruthlessness in attack.

That hampered them last season when they finished the campaign with a -1 goal difference after 38 games - the first time in 34 years they failed to score more than they conceded.

United may look more solid in defence with new signing Matthijs De Ligt forging a promising partnership with Argentinian World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez.

But patience is beginning to wear thin with senior United figures, along with fans, wondering just where the goals will come from.

Ten Hag’s men have scored only five in five games with four of the top five clubs in the table already on double figures.

The Pressure is on Hojlund to Deliver for Man United

The Dane is set to return to action after injury

And that’s placed even more pressure on returning striker Rasmus Hojlund who is fit again after picking up a hamstring injury in pre-season.

At £72 million - and costing £20 million more than Erling Haaland - many critics believe Hojlund was way overpriced for an unproven 20-year-old when he was signed from Atalanta two summers ago.

Despite an encouraging first campaign, with fellow attackers Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho hardly hitting the heights in front of goal all eyes are now on Hojlund.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hojlund scored 16 goals in 43 matches in all competitions in his first season at Old Trafford.

With Rashford still in the spotlight for ‘lifestyle’ issues following his tequila-binge in Belfast in January, there are no concerns over Danish striker Hojlund.

Insiders declare Hojlund a hard worker, keen listener and a clean-living star eager to improve and seize his chance at Old Trafford.

And Hojlund is believed to have told friends that he believes the arrival of Ruud van Nistelrooy is a huge moment in the development of his career at United.

Hojlund is also understood to have been delighted fellow Danish compatriot Christian Eriksen stayed at the club after a summer of speculation that the former Ajax, Tottenham and Inter Milan midfielder would be moved on.

Eriksen, 32, has started United’s last three games and is said to have helped Hojlund settle at the club during a difficult debut season when the team lacked form, confidence and stability.

Ten Hag Adamant Amad Diallo is Better Option Than Sancho

The winger is expected to deliver more in the long-term

The flying form of Jadon Sancho since his loan move to Chelsea may become an embarrassment that haunts Erik ten Hag.

But the United manager is adamant that Amad Diallo is a safer bet to deliver long-term consistency.

Diallo has started four of United’s five League games and is seen by Ten Hag as reliable, a team player and an attacking threat.

The Ivory Coast winger performs well in all the performance metrics with Ten Hag considering Amad more dependable than Sancho, who infuriated the Dutchman with erratic time-keeping during his spell at the club.

And although there were a large clutch of clubs from home and abroad willing to take him on loan this season, Ten Hag’s instinct was that Amad would thrive given opportunity.

Man United Following Youth Recruitment Model of Man City

Sekou Kone, Samuel Lusale and James Overy have recently joined

Are United following the youth recruitment model of rivals Manchester City and Chelsea?

It would seem so as the work of new technical director Jason Wilcox and director of football Dan Ashworth begins to take shape in the shadows outside the United first team.

Since the summer when both men took up their roles United have been active signing exceptional international talent.

Mali international midfielder Sekou Kone, 18, was snapped up in the summer and is already exciting Erik ten Hag staff at United’s Carrington training ground.

Kone is said to be on a fast-track path to the senior team and could even figure in the squad if United progress in the Carabao Cup.

Young hopefuls Samuel Lusale and James Overy have also recently joined from Crystal Palace and Perth Glory in Australia.

Winger Lusale, 17 earlier this month, is a Slovakian youth international while Overy is a right back who has British citizenship with his family relocating to the UK from Perth.

United’s new day-to-day management structure now headed by Omar Berrada, the former Manchester City chief football operations officer, sees value in speculating on top overseas talent.

Both City and Chelsea have reaped significant transfer fees for players who haven’t quite made it as first team regulars at the Etihad or Stamford Bridge but still command decent transfer money when they leave.

And if they are good enough they’ll be pressed into the first team squad. The dynamic Berrada, Ashworth and Wilcox see this as a win-win for United.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 24-09-24.