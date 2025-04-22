Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin says Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk has passed a polygraph as he bids to clear his name from a doping ban sustained on international duty for Ukraine last November.

The winger is currently provisionally suspended by the FA after an A-sample returned positive for meldonium. He denies knowingly taking a banned substance, but athletes are strictly liable for anything ingested, unless they can prove sabotage or a flaw in testing protocol. Mudryk faces a ban of up to four years if found guilty.

Mudryk made 44 appearances for Shakhtar between 2018 and 2023, scoring 12 goals, before joining Chelsea in January 2023 for €70m, plus a further €30m in add-ons. Shakhtar could lose those bonuses if Mudryk doesn't play for Chelsea again.