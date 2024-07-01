Highlights Demarai Gray may return to the Premier League as Southampton and Bournemouth consider offers.

Newcastle's Miguel Almiron could move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Qadsiah and Al-Shabab interested.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is among the candidates for the Al-Ittihad managerial role.

Southampton and their south coast rivals Bournemouth are considering whether to offer Demarai Gray a route back to the Premier League less than 12 months after he joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, GIVEMESPORT understands.

The 28-year-old winger headed to the Middle East from Everton last summer to link up with Steven Gerrard, and has gone on to score four goals in 25 appearances.

Although Ettifaq are yet to receive any official offers, that could change in the coming weeks as Southampton boss Russell Martin and Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola have both contemplated whether to make a move for Gray, who still has three years remaining on his £94,000-per-week contract. Turkish side Galatarasay also hold a serious interest and could pursue a transfer, having missed out on Rafa Silva to Besiktas.

Almiron Gaining Interest in Saudi Arabia

Middle Eastern outfits keen to discover whether winger wants move

Elsewhere, Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron could be on his way to Saudi Arabia, with clubs waiting to hear whether the Paraguayan winger is willing to swap the English top flight for the Saudi Pro League.

Ettifaq are not actively working on Almiron, as it stands, but would need a player in his profile should Gray depart.

Al-Shabab reached a verbal agreement with Newcastle for around £25m in January, but Almiron did not want to make the move. Newcastle are now hoping for at least £20m, but Al-Shabab won't consider placing another bid unless they get the green light from the former Atlanta United directly. Shabab are also more focused on finding a traditional striker right now.

Miguel Almiron's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Demarai Gray Miguel Almiron Demarai Gray Shot-creating actions 2.79 3.25 Shots 1.82 2.24 Shots on target 0.57 0.74 Goals 0.17 0.16 Assists 0.04 0.12 All statistics correct as of 01/07/2024

Almiron is being considered by newly-promoted Al-Qadsiah as well. Technical director Carlos Anton, who spearheaded the signing of Nacho from Real Madrid, has Almiron on a broad list of potential options, but he is not currently thought to be Qadsiah's priority target.

The obvious link would be for Newcastle to sell to a fellow PIF-controlled club, with Al-Ittihad suggested in some reports. It is understood that Ittihad are still assessing their options and primarily focused on finding a new manager to replace the sacked Marcelo Gallardo. The Saudi window does not open until July 17, affording the 2022/23 champions some extra time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Miguel Almiron registered six shots during Newcastle United's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in August, which proved to be his highest tally in a single Premier League outing throughout the 2023/24 campaign

Silva Linked with Al-Ittihad Job

Fulham chief considered for new role

Fulham boss Marco Silva is among the possible names Ittihad are considering. The Portuguese tactician turned down the chance to manage Al-Ahli 12 months ago, but Ittihad are prepared to offer their new coach a salary of over £15m and held talks with Silva last week.

Stefano Pioli is another candidate on the shortlist and is a free agent after recently leaving AC Milan. Frankfurt's Dino Toppmoller is thought to have turned down the opportunity to move to Jeddah.

Mauricio Pochettino is also still assessing his options after leaving Chelsea. However, he worked with Ittihad sporting director Ramon Planes at Tottenham and the pair are close friends. No approach has been made yet and that is not expected to change because it is understood that Pochettino's preference is to stay in Europe.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored