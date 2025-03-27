Southampton are considering Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl and Strasbourg's Liam Rosenior as serious options to replace Ivan Juric next season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed on the latest episode of our Market Madness podcast.

Juric only arrived at St Mary's in December after succeeding Russell Martin, but a catastrophic run of results means there is now a strong chance he will be replaced in the dugout by Sport Republic at the end of the campaign, with relegation back to the Championship now a formality.

A parting of ways would be completely amicable, with the Croatian fully aware that there was no guarantee when he was appointed that he would stay in the Championship if Saints went down.

Rohl Focused on Sheffield Wednesday

He will assess future at the end of the season

Rohl, who was Ralph Hasenhuttl's assistant at Southampton previously, actually came close to getting the job on the south coast before Juric took over, but he ended up remaining at Sheffield Wednesday.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the 35-year-old is fully focused on the remainder of the season at Hillsborough with the Owls still having a chance of finishing in the Championship play-off positions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton have lost 11 of Ivan Juric's 12 matches in charge in the Premier League.

The German coach - who has an 'elite' coaching background - will then assess his options once Wednesday's fate is decided, with Saints confident that he would prefer to join them if both teams find themselves in England's second tier next term.

Rohl has a release clause worth up to £5m, which Sport Republic are willing to pay to bring him down to the south coast.

Liam Rosenior is Another Option for Southampton

The former Hull City manager has impressed in Ligue 1

Alongside Rohl, former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior is also on Southampton's shortlist to take charge this summer.

Eyebrows were raised when the Tigers sacked the 40-year-old after Hull narrowly missed out on the top six last season, but he has since taken charge of Strasbourg in France and has them sitting in seventh position in the standings, only six points adrift of second-placed Marseille.

Danny Rohl vs Liam Rosenior (At Current Clubs) Rohl Rosenior Matches 81 29 Win Percentage 40.1% 45%

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Strasbourg owners BlueCo would fight to keep Rosenior at the club, so Southampton would face a battle to prise him away and back to England this summer.

