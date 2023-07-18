Southampton may have to offload some of their talent after their relegation to the Championship, and one man is edging closer to a move away from St Mary's, a source has told GIVEMESPORT.

With one of the biggest squads in the Championship as it stands, some players will have to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Southampton transfer news - Latest

As per Transfermarkt, Southampton currently have the joint-most players on their books in England's second tier.

Russell Martin has a pool of 30 players to choose from as we head towards the next campaign, with a total market value of £333m.

As important as incomings may seem for Saints fans after their disappointing season, the club will be heavily focused on outgoings in order to reduce the size of their squad.

Keeping hold of the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia will undoubtedly be the priority, but it certainly won't be easy.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League, some players will want a return to England's top flight without having to bank on the south coast club getting promoted next season.

The additions of Shea Charles and Ryan Manning will bring the Saints a mixture of youth and Championship experience, but further departures are expected.

A source has told GIVEMESPORT that at least five departures could be finalised over the next few weeks.

Now, it's looking like Brazilian defender Lyanco, who joined the club for a fee of £6m, could be the next player to leave the club.

Southampton transfer news - Lyanco

A source has told GIVEMESPORT that Lyanco has now said his goodbyes at Southampton's training ground, with a deal agreed for him to depart this summer.

The former Torino defender now looks set to be leaving Southampton, with Turkish side Besiktas his likely destination.

Other clubs have shown an interest in the centre-back, but it's believed Besiktas have won the race to secure his signature.

Lyanco was one of the players who travelled to Turkey during pre-season as Southampton faced Göztepe.

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What's next for Southampton?

Lyanco was heavily involved for the Saints last season, playing 21 Premier League games, starting 11.

However, the likes of Armel Bella Kotchap and Mohammed Salisu were ahead of him in the pecking order.

Southampton may have to find a replacement for Lyanco, but with a new manager in Russell Martin now at the helm, the former Swansea boss may want to find players more suited to his system.

As per the MailOnline, Southampton have held discussions with Everton's Mason Holgate.

Holgate has struggled for game time at Goodison Park, particularly under Sean Dyche when he arrived in January.

Elsewhere, talkSPORT have claimed that former Saints defender Jose Fonte was open to a return to St Mary's, but he's now completed a move to Braga.

The 39-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract with French club Lille expired this summer.

With so many players on the books, some looking to leave, and Martin aiming to bring in his own players, it could be a busy transfer window for the Championship club.