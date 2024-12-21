Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is a target for Saudi Arabian trio Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah ahead of the January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Red Devils forward looks set to depart Old Trafford in 2025 after being put up for sale by INEOS, with manager Ruben Amorim leaving him out of the last two matchday squads against Man City and Tottenham.

The 27-year-old has responded to speculation around his future by admitting that he feels "ready for a new challenge", but refused to speak negatively about the club and said he would make a statement himself should an exit away from his boyhood side ever materialise.

That has led to mountains of speculation about where he could end up with his huge reported £375,000-per-week wages an obstacle to any potential buyers, while Man Utd are also said to want at least £40m to allow him to move on.

Sources: Saudi Trio Want Rashford

Negotiations would be handled centrally

GIVEMESPORT can exclusively reveal that Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah have all expressed an interest in Rashford, whether he leaves in January or in the summer.

Sources indicate that should Saudi make an approach for the England international, it would be handled centrally by Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo.

Al-Ahli have the most urgent need for a versatile left-winger or forward, who is comfortable out wide or in a more central position. Head coach Matthias Jaissle is currently utilising Saudi international Firas Al-Buraikan in this role, even though his preferred position is as a striker and Rashford would slot straight into the starting lineup.

However, a challenge for Al-Ahli is their any-age foreign quota is full, meaning an outgoing would be needed first.

There is a chance former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino leaves the club in 2025, although no formal offer has yet been received for the Brazilian. Firmino has been captaining Al-Ahli this season and playing centrally behind Ivan Toney.

Rashford has made 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season for Man United, scoring seven times and registering three assists. Amorim has confirmed he is available for selection for the weekend clash with Bournemouth, although it remains to be seen if he will be selected after the manager took issue with his commitment in training recently.

Lee Sharpe Tips Rashford for Saudi Move

"He'd be a superstar over there"

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, former Man Utd midfielder Lee Sharpe admitted that he felt a move to Saudi could be perfect for Rashford.

"As for Saudi, that’s probably near the top of the list. They could afford to buy him and better his wage. He’d be a superstar over there, plus the pace of the game is slower in the heat. The standard is not as good as the Premier League, so I think that would probably suit Rashford down to the ground."

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 21/12/2024.