Tottenham Hotspur's extended efforts at signing some of the best young talent in Europe could be set to continue into the summer transfer window - with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that the north London outfit could look to accelerate a deal for Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling in the off-season.

Ange Postecoglou has made a name for signing young talents throughout his Spurs tenure, with Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel all signing for the club under his tutelage. Progressing a plan for the club's future, signing one of the Premier League's best young players would be some capture from the Lilywhites - and that could see them force a deal through for Dibling after some strong outings in his debut top-flight campaign.

Sources: Tottenham to 'Accelerate' Tyler Dibling Deal

The Southampton star is on Spurs' radar after a stellar Premier League season

GIVEMESPORT sources have been told that Tottenham are aiming to beat Manchester United in the race to sign youngster Dibling, after his breakthrough year in the Premier League despite Southampton's poor campaign in the top-flight.

Tyler Dibling's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 7th Goals 2 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =6th Shots Per Game 1.1 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 6.53 6th

Dibling has impressed with a series of brave displays, with his dribbling, ball-carrying abilities and ability to win fouls being a shining light in an otherwise dark campaign for the south coast club, who have won just two top-flight matches all season.

Knowing that they have competition for his services, Tottenham are attempting to move the quickest of any interested side, and could accelerate a move for the former Chelsea youngster once the transfer window finally opens with GIVEMESPORT sources previously revealing that Dibling is 'sold' on the Spurs project.

Southampton were reportedly unwilling to sell Dibling for anything less than £55million throughout the January transfer window as they held onto the slim hopes of Premier League survival, but they are looking increasingly likely to be relegated to the Championship in the coming weeks - and that has made it increasingly likely that he will embark on a fresh challenge once that eventuality is confirmed in the coming months, and it will be a coup for any interested side, with Dibling being wanted 'by half of Europe', according to Florian Plettenberg.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling has 29 youth caps for England, scoring five goals.

United have an avenue open for Dibling after continued communication over a deal, having been interested in his talents for quite some time - but GMS sources understand that the Red Devils will only aim to steal a march on Tottenham if they can reach a deal financially, which may open the door to Tottenham to take the lead for his signature.

