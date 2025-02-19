Tottenham Hotspur fans could have something huge to celebrate at the end of the season after what has been nothing short of a treacherous campaign for fans of the north London club - with Dean Jones exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the club are growing 'increasingly confident' of landing Bayern Munich loanee Mathys Tel on a permanent deal.

Tel joined Tottenham on deadline day despite interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, and he scored his first goal for the club against Aston Villa in the FA Cup just over a week ago to mark his arrival in England. And with that in mind, the Premier League outfit could see him join permanently next season in what would be a huge boost to their ranks.

Jones: Tottenham 'Confident' of Landing Mathys Tel Permanently

The Bayern Munich star could be on his way out of the Bundesliga

Jones wrote in his GIVEMESPORT transfer notebook that Tottenham are growing in optimism over their chances of keeping Tel at the club, as Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou look forward to next season with a young, hungry squad.

Tottenham Hotspur's potential left-wing options for 25/26 - record at club Player (age) Appearances Goals Assists Mathys Tel (19) 3 1 0 Son Heung-min (32) 442 172 92 Wilson Odobert (20) 6 0 0 Mikey Moore (17) 18 1 2 Richarlison (27) 80 18 9 Timo Werner (28) 40 3 6

The Frenchman is thought to be loving life in the capital, embracing the challenges that Tottenham are currently facing head-on, whilst enjoying the culture of the UK. Although there isn't an obligation to sign him as part of the loan deal agreed with Bayern, there is an option to discuss a permanent deal beyond that period.

Tel must be open to the move for that to happen, and GMS sources have indicated that he is enjoying his time in north London - whilst Tottenham are extremely keen to sign him permanently as they aim to bolster their attack for the future months.

It's thought that club chiefs are concerned over long-serving star Son Heung-min, with sources stating that the South Korean star - who is the fifth-highest goalscorer in the club's long history with 172 strikes to his name - may struggle to hold onto his place in the starting XI, if the club's attackers are all fit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel scored 16 goals in 83 games for Bayern Munich.

Tel will also have other offers from the Premier League and across Europe, but he's currently enjoying London and embracing the challenge at Tottenham - which means that the club have a huge chance of extending his stay in north London if they can keep him happy for the next few months of his loan spell.

