Tottenham Hotspur supporters are set to voice their anger over Daniel Levy's long-term ownership of the north London club in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have exclusively revealed - with chants and balloons detailing fan unrest set to descend on the Lilywhites' upcoming fixtures.

Levy took the reins of Tottenham's board back in February 2001, after he bought a 27 percent stake in the club from Lord Alan Sugar. Today, that stands at 85.55 percent, meaning that Levy's brand 'ENIC' is the main decision-maker in N17. But fans haven't seen a trophy in almost 17 years, and they have had enough, according to our sources - with Levy set to come under real criticism from fans in coming weeks.

Sources: Tottenham Fans Set to Protest About Levy

Fans are beginning to publicly make their intentions known about their chairman

GIVEMESPORT sources have exclusively revealed that Tottenham's support are turning on Levy, with their diehard fans planning a protest for him to leave the club despite having had 23 years at the helm.

The X (formerly Twitter) page, @ChangeForSpurs, have made balloons with the text "L£vy Out" printed onto them, and fans plan on releasing them at an upcoming match as they aim to voice their displeasure at their owner for an apparent discontent over a lack of success in north London in recent times.

Fans have also made a chant about the 62-year-old, stating that they don't care about the Essex-born chairman, nor does Levy about the fanbase. The chant reads:

“I don’t care about [Daniel] Levy, he don’t care about me. All I care about, is [Dejan] Kulusevski”.

Tottenham have only won one trophy this century under Levy's reign, having claimed the 2008 League Cup despite only finishing 11th in the Premier League that season.

For a club who have the facilities, players and European chances that many others in England don't boast, a record of four finals lost and none won since 2008 is not strong enough for a club of Tottenham's stature, with clubs such as Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic, Swansea City and Birmingham City all having won major English trophies more recently than the Lilywhites.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have lost in all four finals they've played in since their last trophy - the 2009 League Cup final vs Manchester United, the 2015 League Cup final vs Chelsea, the 2019 Champions League final vs Liverpool and the 2021 League Cup final vs Manchester City.

Having endured their best streaks of success under Mauricio Pochettino in his spell in north London throughout Levy's tenure, new ownership and running power could tip the club in a positive direction once and for all.

