Tottenham Hotspur star Timo Werner could depart the club in the summer transfer window after an 18-month loan spell under Ange Postecoglou - with the German having failed to pull up any trees in north London on loan from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Werner signed for Tottenham last winter on a loan deal until the end of the campaign, but Daniel Levy and his transfer recruitment team saw fit to extend that for the rest of the season. However, Werner hasn't been great in the capital, with just one League Cup goal and three assists in 26 games in all competitions - and that could see him depart in the summer months.

Sources: Tottenham 'Unlikely' to Extend Werner Deal Beyond Summer

The Lilywhites have not got the best out of the German star

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Werner's time at Tottenham is 'winding down', after a poor loan spell this season.

Timo Werner's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 =10th Assists 3 =5th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 9th Shots Per Game 0.5 13th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =9th Match rating 6.31 24th

Sources have reiterated the standpoint that there is very little, or absolutely no chance of a permanent move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the campaign, with the former Chelsea man failing to produce when it matters.

The club have not considered cutting his loan spell short, and they do value him as a squad member at the moment, meaning that the German forward could still have some part to play in the current campaign despite the signing of Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich on deadline day.

However, there is very little scope in terms of his future beyond this season, and the club won't take up the buy option on his contract, even though it currently stands at just £8.5million.

The deal for Tel is another sign of them moving on past the former Blues man, but sources have also revealed that the club are likely to sign yet another attacker in the summer window - and scouting missions surrounding this are ongoing with a view to a move beyond June for another star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Timo Werner has 24 goals in 57 caps for Germany.

Son Heung-min, Wilson Odobert, Mathys Tel, Mikey Moore and Richarlison are all capable of playing off the left, with all but Odobert and Moore having featured up front for long periods of time in their professional careers - and that would effectively make Werner's future redundant if Tel was to join on a permanent transfer should Tottenham activate his buy clause.

