Jack Grealish’s valuation and ongoing role at Man City are being assessed and the club are expecting suitors to knock at the door this summer, with Tottenham among those most interested parties, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

This is going to be City’s biggest test in terms of their faith in the player since his £100m transfer from Aston Villa, with the England star struggling in recent seasons for consistency.

Pep Guardiola has tried his best to stick by Grealish and give him opportunities this season - but the player regularly finds himself on the bench and does not seem to be the key player he was once seen as. However, any exit would still depend on how much they could get for him.

Sources: Tottenham Eyeing Grealish

England star would need to take a pay cut

So far the heavy spend on him means City have been willing to wait for him to come good again. The club splashed £100m to sign him from Aston Villa. and he is currently earning around £300,000 per week at the Etihad Stadium, meaning they would need someone to make a big investment to prize him away.

But Tottenham are being linked with a surprise move this summer, and explorations into that have been interesting.

Despite interest in the January transfer window, there was never a real chance of them signing him then. But GMS sources can reveal that some at the club would genuinely be keen to sign him this summer if City's valuation was more reasonable than it has been over the last year.

With Grealish it is not just a transfer fee that has to be negotiated - the buying club would also need to find common ground on wages. As mentioned his £300,000 per week wage is very high and considering he will turn 30 early next season, he will not earn that sort of sum anywhere he moves to.

Tottenham's wage structure means that their star players do not earn more than £200,000 a week, and that would put him in line with their top earners like Heung-Min Son.

There is some concern over the future of the South Korean star and captain, with GMS sources revealing there is a belief this may be the perfect summer for him to move on. That could free up some funds for a deal, while also making space for him on the left-wing in the squad.

There is also early interest from AC Milan in Grealish, but it is thought that them progressing that interest into something more concrete is dependent on who they can sell first during the transfer window.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 29/03/2025.