Tottenham Hotspur are making progress in their pursuit of signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan and hope to finalise a deal by the end of the week, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Lilywhites are looking to bolster their squad in the January transfer window to help Ange Postecoglou's charge for a top four finish and potential trophy, and the attacking areas of the pitch have been identified as an area that needs strengthening.

Spurs have been in talks with the French champions this week over a potential loan deal for the France international, but are aware of the threat of a hijack from rivals such as Juventus and Manchester United for his signature.

Sources: PSG Want Loan With Obligation to Buy

Spurs want option rather than obligation

The two clubs were locked in talks on Thursday about a potential loan-to-buy deal for the 25-year-old former Frankfurt star, who has been sidelined by manager Luis Enrique despite joining in a deal worth in excess of £76m in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that talks between PSG and Spurs were ongoing over the structure of the deal. PSG have been pushing for an obligation to buy at the end of the loan, while Spurs prefer an option to buy, leaving room for flexibility based on Muani’s performance.

Despite the preference for a short-term commitment, Tottenham are serious about the possibility of keeping the 25-year-old beyond the end of the season.

Currently rival interest from the likes of Juventus and Man Utd is playing in their favour as they are also not currently interested in committing to a deal that includes an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Sources: Talks Over Personal Terms Progressing

Kolo Muani has been promised significant playing time

GIVEMESPORT sources are also informed that talks between Tottenham and Kolo Muani over personal terms have progressed smoothly, and the player has been assured of significant playing time with a well-defined role within the current system. It's believed that could help to sway his decision in favour of a move to north London.

Spurs are hopeful that a deal can be concluded swiftly to bolster their attacking depth for the second half of the season. Richarlison and Wilson Odobert have missed large chunks of the season through injury and are currently still sidelined, while Mikey Moore has also missed recent fixtures through illness.

Loanee Timo Werner was criticised by Ange Postecoglou for his poor performances last month, and a move for Kolo Muani is likely to satisfy the Australian's wish for more depth to be added to the squad before the end of the transfer window.

Spurs have already completed the signing of Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague to provide more cover and competition for Giuglielmo Vicario in goal, while Postecoglou has also been promised a new centre-back will arrive this month.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 09/01/2025.