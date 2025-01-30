Mathys Tel is becoming one of the most intriguing options on the market in the final days of the January transfer window, and Tottenham Hotspur are trying to win the race by making a quick proposal.

The 19-year-old Bayern Munich forward is looking to leave this month due to a lack of game time in Germany.

He has been touted to join Chelsea for much of January yet we understand he has reservations about such a move, which has opened the door to other Premier League clubs touching base about signing him.

Tottenham Aware of Tel's Availability

They are exploring a move for the Frenchman

Tottenham have already tried signing a forward in this transfer window, but were unsuccessful in their attempts to land Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.

After lengthy talks and negotiations he opted for a move to Juventus instead, and the 26-year-old front man scored on his debut against Napoli.

Spurs did not have an obvious back-up option to turn to but became more in need of new strike power as it emerged Dominic Solanke faced an extended spell on the sidelines through injury.

Over the past few days they have become aware of Tel’s potential availability at Bayern and began to explore the possibility to sign him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel has only played 458 minutes of football for Bayern Munich this season.

Their understanding of the situation is that Tel is very keen to ensure he finds a club where he can pick-up extended time on the pitch - but he still wants to be at a high level.

He has been aware of Chelsea’s interest but, partly because of their bloated squad and array of attacking options, has not been totally convinced it is the best landing spot.

As such he has been open-minded about a move elsewhere within the Premier League.

Spurs are looking into the prospect of a loan deal but we understand they have also tried to understand whether there is any possibility of a permanent deal.

They believe the "unbelievable" Tel is interested and have tried to accelerate plans over the past 24 hours because they are aware of other clubs showing interest.

Man United are Also Keen to Land the Forward

Tel is keen to work under Amorim at Old Trafford

One of those is Manchester United and our sources are indicating that the player himself is very keen on the prospect of a move to Old Trafford.

The status of the club combined with the fact they are in need of a player of his quality are key, while he is also believed to be keen on the idea of working with Ruben Amorim.

United are a little restricted on lodging their own proposal just yet, while they work on player exits - including the situation of Marcus Rashford.

There should be scope to make the move before the deadline and they are hopeful Tel might hold out on committing to a move to Spurs - or anywhere else - until they can put their own offer together.

It is a slight frustration to Spurs, but they do still believe they have a good chance of signing the player because of their vision for him in the team.

We are told the player has other interest from within Germany too but at this stage has been looking to understand more about the potential of a move to England.

As of now it seems his preference would be to make a move to United, but he needs to be sure they are serious about the move so he does not let other possibilities pass by.

Talks with clubs are now opening up with representatives as they attempt to find a solution.

