Jack Grealish’s Manchester City future remains uncertain, but a move abroad could yet prove to be more likely than a switch to Tottenham Hotspur .

The England international's role at the Etihad Stadium has been a topic of speculation for some time now and, as the summer transfer window approaches, the rumour mill has reignited with talk of a potential move to Spurs.

While Tottenham fans may be excited at the prospect of signing Grealish, there are hurdles that would make such a transfer extremely difficult.

Grealish Would Have to Take Pay Cut at Spurs

North Londoners could not match winger's current salary

One of the key factors that makes a Tottenham move for Grealish a long shot are the financial implications. The 29-year-old is one of Manchester City’s top earners, with a weekly salary of around £300,000. That is a significant figure, especially when compared to Spurs' current wage structure, which caps salaries at just under £200,000-a-week – the same amount that Heung-min Son earns.

This presents an immediate problem for the north Londoners, who would be unable to match Grealish’s current wages without drastically overhauling their pay structure.

If Son were to leave Tottenham at the end of the season – something the club is actively evaluating – the wage cap would likely still remain in place. This means that if Grealish were to move to the capital, he would have to accept a considerable pay cut, potentially as much as 33 per cent.

Grealish was linked with Spurs during the winter transfer window, but our understanding is that there was not much intent behind the links in January in the first place. At the time, boss Ange Postecoglou had a clearer focus on other targets and also expected him to be out of reach.

While Tottenham are set to be in a stronger financial position this summer than they were in the previous window, signing Grealish still seems improbable. Even though the club could spend more than some might expect, the scale of the deal required to bring in a player of his calibre would stretch their structure.

He joined Manchester City from Aston Villa for £100million and, as such, his value would still remain high. The fee is likely to exceed what Tottenham are prepared to invest in a single player, especially when there are other targets on the horizon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jack Grealish has been restricted to just 617 minutes of Premier League action this season

Eze Viewed as More Realistic Summer Arrival

England international has release clause written into contract

In terms of more realistic acquisitions, Tottenham are believed to be targeting players like Eberechi Eze, who is currently on the books of Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

The England international has a release clause that could make him a more viable target for Spurs as they would have a figure to aim for. His financial demands may be more in line with the north Londoners' wage structure too, making him a more achievable option for the club to consider.

Should Manchester City make Grealish available for transfer, it is certain that a number of top European clubs would be interested. Chelsea, Newcastle United, Bayern Munich and AC Milan are some of the clubs mentioned to GMS at this early stage.

In any case, the finances surrounding a Grealish move are likely to prove most problematic for any club. But he does need to seriously consider a move at this stage of his career, and sources have indicated that he would be open to a switch outside of England whenever the time comes to find a new club.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 06/03/2025

