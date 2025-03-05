Tottenham Hotspur are currently leading the race for the signing of Tyler Dibling as he is unlikely to sign a new contract at Southampton and a summer exit is on the cards.

Saints are actively trying to renew the 19-year-old's contract, which expires in the summer of 2026, but the parties are currently far apart in expectations. Dibling does not want to drop down to the Championship and, with his current employers stranded at the bottom of the Premier League table, a summer exit is now anticipated.

Dibling has made 23 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring twice, but he has seen his starts diminish under new Southampton boss Ivan Juric. The departure of Russell Martin last year has affected Dibling, who enjoyed an excellent relationship with the former Saints chief. Martin took a very hands-on approach with the winger, bringing him out of his shell, both on and off the pitch, leading to a standout first half of the season.

Capital club confident teenager is sold on project on offer

Southampton did not wish to entertain a winter exit and value Dibling at in excess of £50m. But with his contract running into its final year this summer, and Saints destined for the Championship, Tottenham believe a sale is possible for £30-35m.

Spurs have already made contact with Dibling's camp and believe he is sold on the project, while there is also confidence that Ange Postecoglou is the right manager to further develop his game.

Dibling first joined Southampton in 2012 before briefly switching to Chelsea in July 2022, only to return to Saints in September of that year after failing to settle at Cobham. That experience is understood to have made Dibling cautious about his next move. He remains grateful to Southampton for their role in his development but is expected to depart at the end of the season.

Tottenham believe personal terms with Dibling won't be a problem and that relegation for Southampton will drop the asking price significantly. Dibling is a strong fit for Spurs' youth-led project and Postecoglou believes he can play a role immediately and in the long-term, a bit like Archie Gray has done since joining from Leeds United.

The north Londoners will be on the lookout for a left-sided attacker as well, given the club won't exercise the option to buy Timo Werner, but Dibling is valued for his versatility and viewed as capable of competing with Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski, who has also been used as a right-sided attacker under Postecoglou.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling has been handed 1,395 minutes of Premier League action this season

Postecoglou May Face Battle to Land Dibling

Winger has gained widespread interest ahead of summer

Newcastle United, Manchester United and Aston Villa are all considering Dibling as well. Newcastle pushed to sign Dibling under Dan Ashworth and haven't ruled out a new approach through current sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox worked with Dibling during his time at Southampton, and minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to sign homegrown talent and lower the average age of the squad. The Red Devils are prioritising adding another No.9, but outgoings could allow them to enter the race for Dibling, who can play as a right winger, attacking midfielder or forward.

Aston Villa will focus on whether to permanently sign Marcus Rashford, and have a £40m option to do so. There is a desire to add Marco Asensio, who has five goals in seven appearances since joining on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The Midlands outfit do not have an option to buy, but PSG are open to a summer sale.

With Donyell Malen also joining from Borussia Dortmund, Dibling is not thought to be a top priority as it stands, since head coach Unai Emery has a number of versatile attackers.

Dibling also has options abroad ahead of his expected departure from Southampton. RB Leipzig, Lazio and Monaco are three other clubs to keep an eye on.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 05/03/2025.

