James Maddison’s situation at Tottenham Hotspur has become an intriguing one as the club gears up for the busy festive period.

Despite a good start to the season, Maddison’s role under manager Ange Postecoglou has recently diminished, partly due to the need for tactical changes in Tottenham’s midfield.

The shift in priorities, with a greater need for more work-rate and control, has seen Maddison fall down the pecking order with his playmaking style not always complementing Spurs’ approach when they are in tough moments. The result has been a less prominent role for Maddison, leading to some concerns growing about his future with the North London club.

Maddison 'Very Unlikely' to Leave Tottenham in January

He's been less favoured by Postecoglou in recent weeks

Maddison joined from Leicester City and has had some good spells in which he has been able to display his creativity and flair. His vision and technical skill seemed perfect for Postecoglou’s attack-minded philosophy yet, as the team has evolved, it has become clear that the style Maddison thrives in doesn’t always align with Tottenham’s most effective setup. Particularly in tough moments.

There is no indication yet that Maddison will be leaving Tottenham in the immediate future. Sources close to the club believe that a January transfer is very unlikely, giving Maddison a crucial opportunity to prove his worth as the season progresses.

After the international break, though, the period leading up to Christmas will be a key one for the midfielder. If he can demonstrate his value by contributing meaningfully in these games, he can secure a key role again in Tottenham’s long-term plans.

If not? There will be more serious doubt cast upon his future as we begin 2025. He is one of the club’s highest earners and at a time when they are being careful about bringing in new talent at that same wage level, he has to prove he is worth the outlay and fits into the system.

Maddison Will be Well Rested After International Break

Eyebrows will be raised if he doesn't start v Man City

In the coming weeks he needs a chance to show that he can adapt his style and make a positive impact within Postecoglou’s set up. Time will tell us which games he is trusted for.

Maddison started the recent Europa League game at Galatasaray but was on the bench for Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Ipswich. He was an unused sub for their recent Carabao Cup win over Manchester City, too.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Maddison has only played 14 minutes of Tottenham's previous two Premier League games.

Spurs’ next fixture is an away trip to the Etihad Stadium and if Maddison is not in the line-up, it may be time to start studying his role more closely - given he has not been on international duty during this break and will be well rested and in tune with any game plan being prepared.

Matches against Roma, Fulham and Bournemouth follow that City one. A telling time to discover just when Postecoglou looks to use him.

Tottenham Have Been Linked With Buonanotte and Grealish

Daniel Levy is favouring good value deals moving forward

Interestingly, too, Tottenham have recently been linked with Brighton’s young midfielder Facundo Buonanotte, which will fuel further speculation about Maddison’s future.

Though a deal for Buonanotte is far from certain, the connection hints at Tottenham’s interest in adding another attacking midfielder and would add doubt to Maddison's status within the squad.

Looking ahead to the summer transfer window, Tottenham are planning to strengthen their midfield with a player who brings a complementary skill set to the team.

This winter, the midfield does not seem to be a priority. Tottenham are expected to target a defender and possibly a wide forward in January. However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is not planning to make any big-money signings, favouring good value deals instead.

Speculation about a move for Jack Grealish has been dismissed as unrealistic, given the club’s current approach to wages and transfer fees.

Their cautious spending policy suggests that any additions to Tottenham’s squad will need to fit both financially and tactically - and Maddison faces a test of how he is judged on both those fronts too.

Related 'Outstanding' Tottenham Star 'Injured' on International Duty Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been criticised in Argentine media for his display against Paraguay.

All statistics according to Sofascore - correct as of 15-11-24.