Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Cherki in the January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Lilywhites are looking to bolster their first-team squad for manager Ange Postecoglou this month after a relatively poor campaign as they look to continue to show their backing to the former Celtic boss.

Daniel Levy was ready to sanction a loan move for Paris Saint-Germain star Randal Kolo Muani this month, but the player instead opted to join Serie A giants Juventus for the rest of the season which has left Tottenham looking at alternative options.

Sources: Spurs Offered Cherki Move

Tottenham could continue to scour Ligue 1

Tottenham are keen to add more creativity and attacking depth to the squad, and GIVEMESPORT sources can reveal that Lyon star Cherki has been offered to the club by intermediaries.

The playmaker, who has been described as "one of the most skilful players on Earth", was set to leave the French club last summer amid interest from Crystal Palace, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund but a deal failed to materialise and he stayed at his boyhood side.

The 21-year-old has been in fantastic form for Lyon this season with five goals and seven assists in 19 appearances across Ligue 1 and the Europa League, but the club's financial troubles mean an exit is very much on the cards.

Rayan Cherki Lyon Stats 2024/25 Games 13(6) Minutes 1134 Goals 5 Assists 7

Lyon were given a provisional relegation to Ligue 2 for breaching financial rules and are now desperate to raise funds to avoid so.

GIVEMESPORT sources have also revealed that Spurs have been offered the chance to sign Lille striker Jonathan David and OGC Nice star Evann Guessand.

Whether the club go ahead and pull the trigger on a move for any of the players remains to be seen, but it's clear that Postecoglou wants to bolster his attacking options and Cherki would certainly be someone who could do that.

Richarlison has recently returned from injury but Wilson Odobert remains sidelined, while Timo Werner's form has seen him publicly chastised by the manager. Heung-Min Son's form has also not hit the heights of previous campaigns, and James Maddison has found himself on the bench more often than not recently.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 17/01/2025.