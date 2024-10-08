Tottenham Hotspur could fight off Premier League and Bundesliga competition to secure the signing of Midtjylland's rising star Dario Osorio in the coming months, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - as scouts have watched him ahead of a prospective move to north London.

Ange Postecoglou's side have suffered an indifferent start to life in the top-flight this season, winning just three of their opening seven games to begin the campaign including losses against Newcastle United, Arsenal and Brighton. Their young squad will improve throughout the year once they continue to gel, but that doesn't mean that scouts can rest just yet - with the Chilean starlet being hyped as a potential option for the Aussie to add to their young squad.

Sources: Tottenham Scouting Dario Osorio

The Lilywhites have joined the hunt for the South American starlet

GIVEMESPORT sources suggest that Tottenham are one of the Premier League clubs scouting Osario from Danish side Midtjylland, following up on the reported interest in his services from Manchester United.

Dario Osorio's club statistics - all competitions, by club and season Season Appearances Goals 2022 - Universidad de Chile 33 8 2023 - Universidad de Chile 17 3 2023/24 - Midtjylland 24 8 2024/25 - Midtjylland 16 2

Osorio is a highly-rated star who hails from Chile, and having made the switch to Midtjylland last summer on a five-year contract, has impressed at Superliga level with eight goals in 31 league appearances.

Touted as 'dangerous' alongside being tipped to become the 'Chilean Di Maria', Osorio has garnered interest from various clubs who have been impressed by him, including fellow Premier League outfits Crystal Palace and Brentford - the latter who boast Danish boss Thomas Frank, alongside a whole host of Danish players at the club and have even formed an affiliation with FC Nordsjaelland in the Superliga.

Borussia Dortmund have also been linked, and so Tottenham will have a lot of competition for his services; but they remain impressed, and sources state that they will continue to watch him as they plot a potential move for his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Osorio scored his first goal for Chile in a friendly vs France back in March.

Osorio burst into the Chilean national team whilst on the books at capital-based side Universidad de Chile and with 91 appearances at first-team level alongside 13 caps, he already has a wealth of experience that will benefit him going forward.

Osorio Would Have Vast Competition at Tottenham

One area they are well stacked in is their wide areas

Tottenham boast a plethora of wingers at the club, and if they do sign Osorio, it remains to be seen who he could replace in the pecking order. A natural right-winger, it's hard to envisage that he would displace Brennan Johnson who has six goals in six games for the Lilywhites, and Dejan Kulusevski who has arguably been Tottenham's best player this season, albeit in a slightly deeper midfield role.

On the left flank, emerging stars such as Wilson Odobert and Mikey Moore are beginning to flaunt their talents, whilst attackers Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Timo Werner can also play from the left - and despite Odobert being injured and Werner being on loan, full fitness means that Osorio and Moore would battle it out for cameos whilst Son began as the first-choice on the wing.

However, at the age of just 20 he has plenty of time to develop and if Spurs were to nurture him to a starting spot, it would set them up for the future as they have done with the likes of Odobert, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Soccerway. Correct as of 08-10-24.