Tottenham Hotspur could conduct a move for Real Betis star Johnny Cardoso after a strong season in La Liga - with Dean Jones revealing in his GIVEMESPORT column that the north London club have 'serious interest' in securing his signature, alongside there being a 'big chance' that the 23-year-old could leave in the winter transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou's men have suffered in the Premier League this season, currently sitting 12th after a string of poor results thanks to injury issues. One shining light is that they lead Liverpool on aggregate in the League Cup semi-finals, but that has merely papered over the cracks - and the 'extraordinary' Cardoso could be in their sights ahead of a quick-fire transfer.

Sources: Tottenham 'Seriously Interested' in Johnny Cardoso Deal

The midfielder could be on the move with many interested in his signature

Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that there is a big chance for Cardoso to leave Betis this month, and Tottenham have 'serious interest' in his services. Other Spanish clubs and fellow Premier League outfits are also in the hat, but Postecoglou's side are in dire need of numbers. Cardoso would bolster their ranks, which have been massively depleted thanks to injury woes - and that alone could prompt a move for the midfielder in the window.

Johnny Cardoso's La Liga statistics - Real Betis squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 11 =13th Assists 1 =3rd Clearances Per Game 2.6 4th Tackles Per Game 1.9 4th Interceptions Per Game 1.7 3rd Match rating 6.72 7th

The USA-born midfielder only joined Betis last January from Brazilian outfit Internacional, but he has impressed immediately in La Liga and that has seen the north London side take up an interest. As part of the deal loaning Giovani Lo Celso out to the Andalusian side this summer, Tottenham also negotiated a clause where they could sign Cardoso for £25.5million if they choose to trigger it - and with the Lilywhites being seriously interested, that could see him on the move this winter.

Cardoso has made 39 appearances since joining, and is the main backup to Bournemouth star Tyler Adams when it comes to the USA National Team's midfield. At the age of just 23, Cardoso has a lot of growing to do still, but over 200 senior appearances in football - including 18 caps for the USMNT - shows that he's got the experience and the obvious talent to shine in the Premier League, should such a move be made.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Johnny Cardoso was born in USA, but move to Brazil at the age of just three months old.

The World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico, is just 18 months away - and if Cardoso can move to Tottenham either in winter or summer, a strong season would see him make the trip over to his homeland and strut his stuff on the global stage.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-01-25.

