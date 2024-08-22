Tottenham Hotspur are ready to remain patient in their pursuit of Hayden Hackney after being made aware that Championship side Middlesbrough will not entertain cashing in on the Hotspur Way target ahead of the transfer window slamming shut next week, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, whose side got their campaign underway with a 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Leicester City on Monday, has already shown a willingness to raid the second tier as he seeks reinforcements by landing Wilson Odobert in a deal worth in the region of £25million from Burnley.

The versatile Archie Gray has also made the move for up to £30million after being unable to help boyhood club Leeds United into the Premier League at the first time of asking last term, but chairman Daniel Levy may be on course to spend further cash as the August 30 deadline edges closer.

Spurs to Continue Keeping Tabs on Hackney

North Londoners have been long-term admirers of midfielder

Tottenham are prepared to play the waiting game and continue monitoring Hackney's performances after it has become clear that Middlesbrough are unwilling to sanction his exit in the coming days, according to GMS sources, but their interest has been genuine after he has gained the attention of numerous top flight outfits.

It is understood that Spurs have sent scouts to watch the defensive midfielder in his current employers' first two Championship fixtures of the season, but they were joined by representatives from West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the stands as they assessed his capabilities.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham have been tracking Hackney for a prolonged period, with them looking to secure a long-term replacement for the departed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but Middlesbrough have been adamant that they will not accept a bid at this stage of the transfer window.

Hayden Hackney's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Hayden Hackney Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Pass completion percentage 86.5 87.2 Percentage of aerial duels won 42.9 38.1 Shot-creating actions 4.03 2.67 Tackles 1.79 2.19 Blocks 1.64 1.44 Key passes 1.29 0.62 Statistics correct as of 22/08/2024

The 22-year-old has made 71 appearances for Boro, with him failing to miss a single minute of the clashes against Swansea City and Derby County during the early stages of the campaign, and his current employers are aware that they will have little time to fill the void if they offload him before the deadline.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has links to Tottenham after featuring for the north Londoners during his playing career, but GMS sources have learned that the tactician has been given assurances that key men - including Hackney - will not be sold as he attempts to oversee a promotion push this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hayden Hackney has made seven tackles during Middlesbrough's first two Championship fixtures of the season, while he has also registered three clearances and two interceptions

Middlesbrough Set Lofty Hackney Valuation

Championship side determined to fend off suitors before deadline

GMS sources have been told that Hackney is valued in the region of £25million by Middlesbrough after he has remained one of the first names on the team sheet at the Riverside Stadium, and they are determined to resist the temptation of pocketing a hefty sum if a formal bid is made for his signature.

The former Scunthorpe United man still has three years remaining on his £6,500-per-week contract, meaning that the Teesside outfit are not under pressure to allow him to embark on a fresh challenge if Tottenham or another of his suitors come calling for an agreement in the coming days.

Although Middlesbrough realise that they are likely to lose Hackney at some stage down the line, GMS sources understand they are adamant that he will remain among Carrick's options for the remainder of the campaign as they aim to fight their way back into the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

GMS previously reported that Tottenham were in the hunt to land the five-cap England under-21 international in January, when Postecoglou was looking to guide the capital club to Champions League qualification, and their interest has refused to go away despite being unable to get the deal over the line.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored