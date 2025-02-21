Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has set his sights on acquiring Southampton star Tyler Dibling and Borussia Dortmund talisman Jamie Gittens after making a plan to lure homegrown talent to Hotspur Way in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs were among the busiest Premier League sides during the winter transfer window as, in the final hours of deadline day, Mathys Tel joined on an initial loan deal which includes an option to complete a permanent switch worth up to £45million from Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman's arrival came after Antonin Kinsky and Kevin Danso were also lured to Tottenham midway through the campaign, with there being an obligation to buy the latter for £20.9million after reaching an agreement with Ligue 1 outfit Lens, Postecoglou is working closely with technical director Johan Lange to identify future recruits.

Spurs Set Sights on Dibling and Gittens Deals

Duo seen as options as north Londoners seek homegrown talent

Tottenham have identified Dibling and Gittens as key targets after putting a fresh transfer strategy in place to boost their homegrown quota ahead of next season, according to GMS sources, but there is an awareness that they could face an uphill battle to get both deals over the line when they enter negotiations.

Although Spurs could look to profit if Southampton suffer relegation to the Championship as they go in search of landing Dibling, the south coast side decided they were unwilling to entertain bids which fell below £55million during the winter window due to being desperate to keep the 19-year-old wide forward on board.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham came close to making a breakthrough in their bid for an agreement in January before deciding Saints' demands were out of reach and there was not confidence that he wanted to complete a mid-season switch, while Gittens would also be an expensive acquisition.

The England under-21 international has a £80million price tag heading into the summer, having put himself at the forefront of Borussia Dortmund's plans in a testing season, meaning Spurs will have to shatter their club-record outlay if they want to win the race for his signature in the coming months.

Tottenham decided it would be impossible to recruit Gittens while the winter transfer window was open for business, GMS sources have learned, and they could face difficulties in their attempts to convince him to join Postecoglou's charges as domestic rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are also circling.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamie Gittens has been averaging a goal every 170 minutes in the Champions League this season

Postecoglou Remains Interested in Guehi Move

Crystal Palace rejected big-money offer for central defender

GMS sources have been told that Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi has also remained a key target for Tottenham despite being left frustrated when they tried to wrap up a deal midway through the season, but Chelsea are the frontrunners to reach an agreement and there is additional competition coming from overseas.

Spurs tested the resolve of the 24-year-old's current employers by lodging a £70million bid in the final days of the winter transfer window, but the Eagles held firm and Postecoglou is having to weigh up whether to head back to the negotiating table when the next opportunity arises.

Dibling, Gittens and Guehi's hefty valuations are significant stumbling blocks as Tottenham aim to fill their homegrown quota, GMS sources understand, but the north Londoners have been looking at the situation since last summer and are under some pressure to balance their squad build.

GMS sources recently revealed that Spurs looked into the possibility of signing Angel Gomes last month or tying him down to a pre-contract agreement ahead of leaving Lille as a free agent in the summer, and they have remained interested in their push to secure fresh homegrown talent.

