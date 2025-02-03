Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur may have welcomed Kevin Danso to north London – but ahead of the fast-approaching, the capital club are still keen to sign another central defender, if possible, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Injuries to centre-back duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have left ex-Celtic tactician Postecoglou shortchanged in the heart of his back line, which is reflected in their more-than-chastening position of 15th in the Premier League table.

Danso, arriving from Lens, has joined on an initial loan with an obligation to buy for €25m (£20.9m) but, on the back of the news that Radu Dragusin is ruled out for the rest of 2024/25 with an ACL injury, their need for reinforcements lives on.

Ko Itakura of Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach was, according to GMS sources, firmly on the radar of the capital club at the start of the window – and their interest has somewhat re-emerged in the latter stages, too.

Tottenham have seen a £70 million-worth bid for Marc Guehi rejected by Crystal Palace and their pursuit of Axel Disasi has also fallen through – hence why their attention has turned to Yokohama-born Ikatura.

A 35-cap Japan international, the 28-year-old has featured regularly in Germany this season, having played in all but one of Monchengladbach’s league outings, and Tottenham have ‘done their homework’ ahead of a potential move.

GMS sources have also insisted that the under-fire Postecoglou is a keen long-term admirer of the central defender – and reports in January suggested that Itakura himself was keen on moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after receiving an approach.

Related Alasdair Gold Shares Big Mathys Tel Update Out of Tottenham Tottenham's deal for Bayern Munich hotshot Mathys Tel will include an option to make his stay permanent, according to the ever-reliable Alisdair Gold.

As alluded to, GMS sources have suggested that, although they understand the difficulties of securing another signing at this stage, another addition to their centre-back options would be welcomed in the final hours of the winter window.

Elsewhere, Tottenham’s inability to strike a deal with Chelsea for Axel Disasi – who is poised to join Aston Villa on loan, per Fabrizio Romano – is a disappointing one for the powers that be on the white side of north London.