Tottenham Hotspur could be set to move for one of England's best young talents in the coming summer transfer window, with Dean Jones writing in his GIVEMESPORT transfer exclusive that a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens could be in the offing in what will be a summer rebuild in north London.

Spurs have scored plenty in the Premier League this season, but injuries have hampered their campaign - and that will see them reach deep into their pockets in the summer, with Gittens being lined up as a potential option to bolster their ranks in terms of depth and quality.

Jones: Tottenham 'Doing Groundwork' on Potential Gittens Deal

The Dortmund winger has impressed massively in recent months

Jones wrote in his GIVEMESPORT transfer exclusive that, although the summer transfer window seems a long way off for Ange Postecoglou, they are beginning discussions as to who their summer transfer targets will be. And, in recent months, Tottenham have been doing the groundwork for a host of players - with the club seeking a potential move for Gittens after his outstanding campaign for Dortmund.

Jamie Gittens' Bundesliga statistics - Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 1st Goals 7 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =6th Shots Per Game 1.9 3rd Dribbles Per Game 2.9 1st Match rating 7.05 2nd

The sales of players such as Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Manor Solomon, Bryan Gil and Alejo Veliz are all potentially crucial in being able to afford moves for top stars such as Gittens - whilst decisions are to be made on cashing in on top stars such as Son Heung-min and Cristian Romero.

Gittens, who was born in Reading, came through the youth academies at Chelsea, Reading and Manchester City before joining Dortmund in 2020. But after making his first-team debut as a 17-year-old, it's been this season that the Englishman has properly taken off in the Bundesliga, scoring 11 goals in 40 games from out wide despite Dortmund's poor league campaign.

That has seen various English sides take an interest in his services with Liverpool previously being linked for £83million, but Gittens is being courted by Tottenham, who are looking to revamp their forward line under Daniel Levy with potential departures for Richarlison, Gil, Solomon and Son.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamie Gittens has 28 caps for England's youth teams, scoring twice.

Spurs have made a conscious effort to sign young attacking talent in recent windows, with Wilson Odobert, Mathys Tel and Brennan Johnson all featuring in their first-team under Postecoglou - and Gittens could be the next major addition to their squad, having been called 'one of the best forwards in Europe'.

