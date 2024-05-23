Highlights Spencer Oliver explains the major regret that Tyson Fury will have after losing to Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated 'The Gypsy King' - who will be looking for a rematch.

The 37-year-old secured a tight split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an epic battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

Towards the halfway stage of the contest, Fury was using his size and reach to dominate the proceedings. However, it wasn't long before Usyk was able to get back on top, with the decisive moment coming in the ninth round.

The Ukrainian heavyweight landed a number of stinging shots - which appeared to nearly knock Fury out. The Brit was left dazed on the canvas and was saved by the bell. After suffering the first defeat of his professional career, 'The Gypsy King' will be targeting a rematch with the Ukrainian sensation.

Spencer Oliver Reveals Major Regret That Tyson Fury Will Have Following the Loss

The incident in question caused quite a stir

The 35-year-old has come under heavy scrutiny from boxing fans for his reaction to losing to Usyk. Despite showing some sportsmanship in the aftermath by congratulating the Ukrainian, Fury then ruined the moment with his remark on the microphone in the ring when approached by a member of the media.

"His country is at war, so people are siding with someone whose country is at war," Fury said. While emotions were running high and it was in the heat of the moment, the Brit probably wouldn't be too pleased with his remark when the dust had settled.

Oliver, who is now one of the most popular pundits in the sport, believes 'The Gypsy King' will regret his comments after the showdown in Riyadh.

"I think he didn't do himself any favours by the way and I do understand this, using Anthony Joshua as an example again when Joshua threw the belts in the ring. When there's a little bit of concussion going around, which there probably was there, and emotions running high,'' he told GiveMeSport on behalf of talkSPORT BET.

"Fury did something very stupid in saying 'I thought I won the fight.' Well, that's fair enough if you thought you won the fight, that's an opinion. 'I thought I won the fight, but the reason why I didn't win the fight because of what's going on in Ukraine and the war, and they give it to him (Usyk) for that reason.' I thought that was terrible and I think he'll regret saying that."

Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, recently defended his client during an appearance on talkSPORT, citing the Brit's bipolar diagnosis while expressing his frustration at comments made in response to what the 35-year-old said on Saturday night.

“I get quite angry. I’ve just got back [from Riyadh], and I’m reading some of the reports,” Warren said. “Tyson is bipolar. If you go on the NHS [National Health Service] site and look at what the symptoms are of bipolar, some of the things he is saying are exactly what is on your mind. If it’s in your mind, you say it. That is one of the symptoms, unfortunately.”

Frank Warren Confirms Rematch Will Happen

It won't be long before we see the pair in the ring again

Warren has recently revealed that a rematch between the pair "will be announced in due course.'' The 72-year-old said via BBC Sport: "There will be a rematch. I think it will be better than the original fight.

"They both know each other, they've shared the ring and they'll be looking to use what they've gained from the fight as an advantage to beat their opponent."

The promoter went on to add that the belts aren't a crucial motivation to get his client back in the ring as he looks for revenge. "Of course, he [Fury] wants to win and he's got to win," Warren said.

"He's only asking for the rematch because he thinks he can win. He believes in himself and it would cement his legacy. Everyone out there thinks Usyk is the best out there so let's see what Tyson does. He rang me and he said he wants the rematch so here we are."

An immediate rematch was a contractual clause agreed to when Fury and Usyk agreed to meet for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world - and Turki Alalshikh has already booked the contest to kick off the latest edition of Riyadh Season.

Speaking to ESPN, His Excellency called Fury vs Usyk the "crown jewel of his efforts" to rebuild the sport of boxing and declared that he plans to stage the rematch on either the 12th or 13th of October this year. That means that both men will have less than five months to recover from their first encounter before being obliged to step back into the ring.