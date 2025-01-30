Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has been handed a boost in his efforts to sign Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - with the forward thought to be 'keen' on playing under the Portuguese boss.

Amorim is still looking for a striker to come into his ranks in the January window after seeing his current contingent fail to show strong form in the final third, and Tel's lack of minutes at the Bundesliga leaders is set to force him out of the club. That could see a deal done in the final days of the window with Tel wanting to make the switch to England.

Jones: Tel 'Very Keen' on Working Under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United could get a deal over the line in the coming days

Jones wrote exclusively to GIVEMESPORT that United are keen on Tel, and sources indicate that the Frenchman is 'very keen' on the prospect of moving to Old Trafford. The club's natural high-profile and the fact that they are in dire need of an attacker are key reasons - however, the striker is believed to be keen on the idea of working with Amorim.

Mathys Tel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 =19th Assists 1 =10th Key Passes Per Game 0.1 19th Shots Per Game 1.3 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =9th Match rating 6.36 22nd

United are slightly restricted in terms of lodging their own bid just yet as they work on player exits, notably Marcus Rashford, who is still at the club on a wage in excess of £300,000-per-week - and there could still be scope to make a move before transfer deadline day.

The Red Devils are hopeful that Tel can hold out on committing to a move to Tottenham Hotspur and other interested parties until they can put their own offer together, which is a slight frustration to Ange Postecoglou's men, who still believe they have a good chance of signing the French prodigy. Tel has been called 'unbelievable' by Thomas Tuchel in the past, with the German claiming that he plays with a maturity half a decade older than his actual age. He said:

"He's very, very efficient. It's unbelievable. We should always remember that he's 18 because he plays like a 22-24 year old player. He's capable of changing games and he proved it again against Galatasaray. We're happy that he plays for us."

As of now, Tel's preference would be to make a move to United, though he needs to be reassured that they are serious about the move so that he doesn't let other clubs pass on a move for him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel has 16 goals in 83 games for Bayern Munich.

Amorim is crying out for a striker, having only seen Joshua Zirkzee score three goals in the Premier League this season, whilst his closest competition, in Rasmus Hojlund, only has a measly two strikes in the division. Tel, whilst young, would add an exciting dynamic to an attack that is still clearly finding its feet under the Portuguese tactician.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-01-25.

