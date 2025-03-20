Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is increasingly likely to leave the club this summer despite signing a new contract in January, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Brazilian has been the club's standout performer so far this season with an impressive 15 goals and four assists in 29 appearances in all competitions, which saw him attract plenty of interest during the January transfer window.

Several clubs looked into signing him but the club held firm as they battled against relegation, before convincing the former Atletico Madrid star to sign a new long-term contract at Molineux to end all speculation over a mid-season exit. But that deal included a £62.5m release clause, and it's now looking likely he could be on the move.

Sources: Wolves Planning for Cunha Exit

Arsenal, Man Utd, Tottenham all interested

Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have all been linked with a move for Cunha this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options, and that has left the Midlands club planning to replace him.

Several Wolves players are attracting interest ahead of the summer including fellow Brazilian Joao Gomes, but GIVEMESPORT sources are adamant that manager Pereira doesn't want to lose multiple stars from his squad.

With Cunha's clause making negotiations a bit easier for rival clubs to extract him from Molineux, the club are already making plans to replace him if they need to.

Matheus Cunha Wolves Stats 2024/25 (all comps) Games 26(3) Minutes 2167 Goals 15 Assists 4

It's largely because of Cunha, who has been described as 'unbelievable', that Wolves will still be a Premier League club next season, with the team now nine points adrift of the relegation zone after their weekend victory over basement club Southampton.

But there are some concerns about Cunha's temperament after a second red card of the season for a headbutt in the FA Cup exit to Bournemouth saw him handed a ban during a crucial period of the season.

Wolves would obviously prefer to keep him but they have limited control over his future due to the release clause, and it's now increasingly likely that he will be moving on to a new chapter in his career this summer.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 20/03/2025.