Chelsea goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic still has hopes of forcing his way into the ranks at Stamford Bridge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - despite being moved out to Strasbourg on loan earlier in the summer.

Petrovic joined Chelsea last summer from New England Revolution last year, and was their highest appearance-maker in terms of goalkeepers, as the Blues clicked in the second-half of the season to record a sixth-placed Premier League finish and qualified for the Europa Conference League in the process. But with the Blues always looking to spend and improve their squad, he was forced out on loan to BlueCo-owned Strasbourg, putting his future into doubt. However, sources believe that he still has hopes of a return to Chelsea with staff keeping a close eye on his development.

Sources: Petrovic Impressing Chelsea Amid Loan Spell

The Serbian is performing well in Ligue 1

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Petrovic still harbours hopes of returning to Chelsea as their first-choice goalkeeper despite the strong form of Robert Sanchez and the summer signing of Filip Jorgensen.

Chelsea's Premier League statistics - Goalkeeper stats in the Todd Boehly era Player Appearances Clean sheets Djorde Petrovic 23 5 Robert Sanchez 23 5 Kepa Arrizabalaga 29 9 Edouard Mendy 10 1

Petrovic was a regular for Chelsea last season, playing in 23 Premier League games and keeping five clean sheets as the Blues came sixth in the top-flight - but the exit of Mauricio Pochettino and the arrival of Enzo Maresca as head coach meant that Sanchez was preferred, pushing the Serbian out on loan to Strasbourg.

Petrovic has spoken of his desire to return to the first-team fold at Stamford Bridge, and sources state that staff at Chelsea are impressed with how his loan spell in France is progressing. There is potential for him to return to the fold, and they will continue to judge how seriously he can be taken as a No. 1 in the near future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Petrovic kept seven clean sheets in 31 games for Chelsea in all competitions last season.

The Blues have yet to rule out the idea of signing another goalkeeper as competition for Sanchez, though they would prefer not to go down that route - and if young goalkeeping stars such as Petrovic, Jorgensen, Gabriel Slonina and Lucas Bergstrom can show that they can edge their way into the reckoning, it will solve a potential future problem for their recruitment chiefs.

Chelsea Could Spend Money Elsewhere

The Blues have a massively inflated squad

Signing another goalkeeper could be nonsensical for Chelsea. They signed Jorgensen for a fee of around £21million from Villarreal over the summer, and having totted up 42 appearances for the Spanish outfit - including 36 in La Liga last season - he certainly has pedigree at the age of just 22, with room to grow.

They also signed Sanchez for a fee of £25million last summer, before Petrovic joined for £12.5million weeks later from MLS outfit New England Revolution - whilst Slolina also joined for £12million in 2022.

Related Has Chelsea given Cole Palmer the freedom to create magic on the pitch? Cole Palmer is playing with exceptional vision and the license to play that Man City may have restricted. Let us know your views on the rise of this incredibly talented young player at Chelsea, whose decision to switch clubs may prove to be his best decision.

That works out as a total of £67million on goalkeepers alone in the past 24 months, and if the Blues still feel the need to bring in another to compete with Sanchez, it would represent a huge failure in transfer strategy if none of their backup trio are deemed good enough to at least play second fiddle to the Brighton man.

Money must be spent on other key areas first, with their full-back ranks being dogged with injuries and a lack of form, amongst other areas needing replenishment before splashing the cash on a backup keeper, whilst they have four top options in their ranks.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-10-24.