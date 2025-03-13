Liverpool are no longer actively pursuing a move for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi this summer, Ben Jacobs has revealed on the newest episode of GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast.

The Reds chased the Spain international for the majority of Arne Slot's first transfer window in charge as they looked to bolster the holding midfield position, with the player's £51m release clause being seen as great value for money.

Arsenal have now entered the race for Zubimendi's signature with Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen after a disappointing campaign in the Premier League, with reports suggesting a deal is 'virtually complete', but some had wondered if Liverpool could re-enter the race.

Sources: Liverpool Not Eyeing Zubimendi

Arsenal feel they have a 'clear run'

However, while appearing on the latest episode of the Market Madness podcast, Ben Jacobs has revealed that the Merseyside club are not actively pursuing a deal for the 26-year-old as things stand.

"We know about Martin Zubimendi, who Arsenal are working on. They are prepared to either match or trigger the release clause, which is variable if you add the taxes. But from Zubimendi's point of view, he has to definitively say he’s leaving. Not just 90-95% but 100% and until that happens, Arsenal will be cautious, because Liverpool have been in this position before. "But what I can tell you is Liverpool are not actively in the race for Zubimendi anymore, so Arsenal feel they’ve got a bit of a clear run."

Liverpool were left hugely disappointed in the summer after feeling they had wrapped up a deal for the Sociedad star, only for him to instead opt to stay with his boyhood club rather than move to Anfield.

Slot opted against pursuing an alternative target however, and instead used his fellow countryman Ryan Gravenberch in the number six position - where the former Ajax and Bayern Munich star has been a revelation this season.

The position is now not seen as a priority heading into the summer window seemingly, or if it is the club have found an alternative to Zubimendi who they are more confident of being able to sign.

Arsenal fans can relax now as the fear of Liverpool potentially hijacking a move is seemingly off the table.

Martin Zubimendi Real Sociedad Stats 2024/25 Appearances 33(3) Minutes 2664 Goals 1 Assists 1

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 13/03/2025.