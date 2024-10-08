Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta has not been able to replicate the form he showed at the end of last season's Premier League campaign with the Eagles currently occupying the bottom three in the top-flight - and GIVEMESPORT sources understand that the Frenchman could be the next player to leave Selhurst Park with doubts over his future.

Mateta joined Palace in January 2021, though a slow start to his Palace career meant that he didn't entirely take off for a while, with just eight Premier League goals in 58 games until the start of last season. However, a 16-goal-haul last season showed his true form under Oliver Glasner, and that has seen Mateta register interest from across the continent - which could see him depart the club after failing to agree a contract.

Sources: Mateta in Palace Future Doubts

The Frenchman has yet to agree terms on a new contract

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Mateta is the latest player at Palace who looks like his future at the club is in some doubt amid transfer talks.

The Frenchman was open to leaving Palace in the summer after a spell-binding second half to the Premier League campaign, but the Eagles were not open to any offers, and he stayed at Selhurst Park as a result.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =3rd Goals 16 1st Shots Per Game 1.3 5th Aerial Duels Per Game 1.4 6th Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 6.88 =5th

This season has seen Mateta become frustrated in south London with just two goals so far this season both coming in one game against Leicester City, and there is a feeling that it could well be his final campaign for the club. He was benched in the weekend's 1-0 loss to Liverpool, and the arrival of Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal over the summer looks as though it could impact Mateta's game time with the former Gunner having worked his way into the first-team.

There has also been a failure in signing Mateta on a new contract also, with the former Mainz star looking for a seismic £100,000-per-week contract - which is double the pay that he is currently on at Palace. Talks remain open, but with a poor start to the season and with Nketiah rising ahead of him in the pecking order, there could be scope for the star to leave.

Mateta's Form Will Keep Clubs Interested

16 goals in a Premier League season doesn't happen by chance

Mateta didn't score until December last season before consecutive goals against Liverpool and Manchester City, with just four starts in the Premier League during that barren spell - but Glasner's arrival saw an upturn in form. 13 goals in 13 games for the striker to end the campaign made him a real handful and that will keep clubs on their toes and keep Mateta on their minds when it comes to signing a striker who could potentially be on his way out of the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mateta scored five goals in six games for France's Olympic squad over the summer.

With his career in doubt alongside the openness to leaving last season, plenty will be on high-alert - and especially if the striker keeps his place as a bench star and fails to sign a new contract, it could only go one way if he demands an exit.

Nketiah has upside potential having shown that he can do it for Arsenal on the Premier League stage, and Palace could opt to go for that route in preperation for their future if they are to continue as an established Premier League outfit.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-10-24.