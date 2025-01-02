Aston Villa have seen an opening bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen rejected but are set to return with a new offer with the player keen on the move, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Villans spent big in the summer transfer window as Unai Emery looked to bolster the squad ahead of a campaign including Champions League football, but the side have been inconsistent in the first half of the season and currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League table.

That has seen the manager identify the forward areas of his squad as a position that needs bolstering during the January transfer window and Malen has been identified as the club's top target according to GMS sources.

Sources: Villa Set to Make Malen Move

Opening bid rejected

Monchi has in fact already made his opening move to strengthen the squad after tabling a bid worth £14.9m plus add-ons for the Dutch international, but Bundesliga outfit Dortmund have rejected the offer.

However, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that Villa are prepared to make a second offer soon and they believe that a deal can be reached as they know that Malen wants to move to Villa Park.

Sources indicate that Dortmund are demanding a package worth a total of £25m for the 25-year-old winger, who has been described as "very dangerous", but they could be willing to accept slightly less overall if Villa agree to pay them an initial £15m in guaranteed payments.

Emery has made a versatile forward his priority target for the January transfer window and Malen fits the bill perfectly. The Netherlands star, who earns a reported £95,000-per-week in Germany, has registered five goals and one assist so far this season, but wants to move on for more regular first-team football.

Dortmund are also open to moving him on this month as they feel it's the right time for all parties to go in different directions, with the player's inconsistency considered a major reason.

Currently in attack Emery has got Leon Bailey, Jaden Philogene and Jacob Ramsey as options while John McGinn, Morgan Rogers and Emi Buendia are also capable of playing there if needed. Malen would come in and immediately offer something different to the squad with his speed and experience at the highest level.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 02/01/2025.