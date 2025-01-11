Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is desperate to add a proven goalscorer to his ranks at Old Trafford as a result of their struggles in front of goal this season - but they could be forced to wait until the summer before they land their dream target, with Dean Jones revealing in his GIVEMESPORT column that a deal for Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres will be more permissible at the end of the season.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee only have a combined five goals between them in the Premier League and their lack of output has been a contributor to United's poor league form, which sees them sit seventh in the league. It's clear that their attack needs a revamp, with other players in their front line being linked with a move away from the club - and that could see them move for Gyokeres, who would form a romantic reunion with Amorim should he make the move to Old Trafford.

Sources: United Could Wait Until Summer to Sign Gyokeres

The Red Devils are desperate for a striker, but better options will surface in summer

Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT via his column that United will sign a striker in the coming windows, though their preference is to wait until the summer - with Gyokeres set to be up for grabs around that time of year.

Amorim and his United transfer counterparts have decided that a striker is needed, and despite Victor Osimhen also being touted as another top target with a move seen as plausible, the club will likely wait until the summer - which would open up a period of time in which they could sign Gyokeres.

Viktor Gyokeres' Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 =1st Goals 21 1st Key Passes Per Game 2 3rd Shots Per Game 4.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 2 2nd Match rating 8.20 1st

Osimhen is in danger of being forced to play a waiting game over a January switch as he is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, and with that hesitation, Amorim could look to raid his former club once there is more time to conduct a potential '£84million' deal. United are torn over whether to sign a striker now, despite a deal for either star being more likely once the campaign is up.

Marcus Rashford's potential exit could free up funds alongside Antony, who has been linked with Olympiacos - and so any deal for a striker may move quickly if the duo depart. But as sources have previously stated, Gyokeres is a dream target for Amorim and, with the Sporting star only being available in the summer, Amorim may have to sit on his hands for the time being.

Gyokeres Form Has Transformed Him Into One of World's Best

The striker has gone from the Championship to the Champions League with ease

Gyokeres has become an 'unstoppable' striker, and arguably of the best in the world during his time in Lisbon, scoring 74 goals in 79 games since his move at the start of last season - and with 31 of those coming in just 29 games this season, the Swede has fired Sporting top of the league with 41 points from 17 matches alongside recording wins over huge clubs like Manchester City in the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has 15 goals in 26 caps for Sweden.

The £20million signing from Championship side Coventry City was quite a brave move, but it's paid huge dividends, with other clubs such as Chelsea and Arsenal having been linked with a move for the former Brighton man in recent months - and if he continues his previous form, there will undoubtedly be suitors lining up in their hordes for his signature.

