"When I arrived, we were only three points above the relegation zone, but I knew the culture and how to deal with Saudi players from my time at Al-Ahli 12 years ago. This was very important. The local players in Saudi want to learn and improve, so it's exciting to work with them.
"The Shabab squad quickly embraced my style. They love to play an offensive game with possession and control of the ball, as well as high pressure when off it. We have increased our level since I joined. The team is developing well, and we are building for the future. I think we can do important things in this league."
Al-Shabab's Deadline Day Drama
Daniel Podence was among their signings
Aubameyang Almost Joined Shabab
The former Arsenal striker moved to fellow Saudi club Al-Qadsiah instead
"Flag-bearer" Yannick Carrasco Not for Sale
Al-Shabab want to keep the Belgian attacker
And last summer, Shabab pulled off a major coup by signing Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid for €15m. 2020/21 LaLiga winner Carrasco has gone on to captain Shabab and made 27 appearances last season, scoring 11 goals.
The 31-year-old Belgian was the subject of a lucrative bid from Al-Ittihad in August, but club president Munajem refused to sell.
“We could have sold Yannick for a lot of money,” said Pereira. "But the club decided to keep him because he is our captain and the flag-bearer of the club. He is a world-class player, and it was better for our team, our image and our fans to keep him. If you have a castle, you don’t take the flag away from it. Understand?"
Shabab has a rich history and do not view themselves as a selling club. They won the Saudi Pro League six times between 1990/91 and 2011/12 during a golden period for the club; but Pereira now feels a new ambitious era for the league makes it harder than ever for the so-called 'White Lions' to lift another title.
"We are not fighting for the title this season,” he conceded. "This is because there is a big difference in investment made by the PIF teams and most of the others. In one game you can beat sides like Al-Hilal, and we had a great game against them last season, narrowly losing 4-3. So you always have a chance in a one-off game, but across a whole season it is difficult to compete.
"We believe with hard work we can make miracles. We must be realistic, though, and our goal is really just to win the next game and then maybe with around 10 games to go, we will see where we are in the table and judge what is possible. We just have to work hard and if we do, I know we can have a good season.
"I also think we have come a long way. We started pre-season with around 10 senior players and a lot of young ones from the Academy. It’s important to develop Saudi players and there are some talented prospects. But it was also a bit scary for me because I knew we needed a few new players and yet had to wait for the budget to secure them.
"Overall, we need to close not widen the gap between the big teams and the other ones, otherwise you basically know the result before the game. This makes the Saudi Pro League less attractive."
Pereira Wants to Manage Premier League Club
The Portuguese came 'very close' to taking Everton job previously
Prior to joining Shabab, Pereira had most recently managed Flamengo and Corinthians in Brazil. And he also had two spells with Fenerbahçe in 2015/16 and 2021.
Four of his eight trophies as a manager came during his time at Porto, where he won the 2011/12 and 2012/13 Primeira Liga titles and two Portuguese Super Cups (2011, 2012). And Peiera was assistant to Andre Villas-Boas during the 2010/11 treble-winning campaign in which Porto won the league, Taça de Portugal, and defeated Braga to lift the Europa League trophy.
Pereira was blessed at Porto with players like Joao Moutinho, James Rodríguez, Nicolás Otamendi, Danilo and Jackson Martinez. These talents thrived in their manager's possession-heavy system which was set up to both deceive and dominate, often by constantly and unpredictably changing the rhythm of the game. The central midfield was particularly pivotal and would often oscillate between a diamond and square, as Pereira's tactically astute stars lured their opponents out of position then waited for the right moment to pounce.
|
Vitor Pereira's managerial record compared to Frank Lampard
|
Vitor Pereira
|
Frank Lampard
|
Fixtures
|
550
|
196
|
Won
|
306
|
83
|
Drawn
|
123
|
40
|
Lost
|
121
|
73
|
Goals for
|
1003
|
326
|
Goals against
|
562
|
288
Pereira then took this philosophy to Olympiacos, where he won the 2014/15 Greek Super League and Greek Football Cup before moving to Shanghai SIPG in China and claiming the 2018 Chinese Super League and 2019 FA Super Cup.
Then in January 2022, Pereira emerged as Farhad Moshiri’s preferred choice to succeed Rafael Benítez as Everton manager. It was actually the third time in his career he had made the final stages for a Premier League job. Frank Lampard ended up beng appointed instead, but things might have turned out differently had some Everton fans not protested Pereira's potential appointment whilst he was already on Merseyside interviewing.
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vitor Pereira has won the league title in three different countries - Portugal, Greece and China.
"I was very, very close to signing for Everton. I was ready to start working there," said Pereira. “I travelled over and stayed for one week. I had four meetings with the club, but in the end it was not to be.
"My career so far has been a big journey and I am in love with beautiful football. I really believe my next move will be to a top league in the world: the Premier League, LaLiga, or Serie A – one of these places. This is my target for the future and I think it's just a question of time.
"I was so close to being a Premier League manager on three different occasions. Small things stopped it from happening each time, but in the future I believe I will be there."
Why Kadioglu will succeed at Brighton
The Turkey international's role changed under Vitor Pereira
If Pereira does ever manage in the Premier League, he may cross paths with one of his biggest success stories – Ferdi Kadioglu. The 24-year-old left-back joined Brighton this summer from Fenerbahçe in a deal worth £25m. Pereira has played a critical role in Kadioglu's development and believes he will thrive on the south coast.
“Ferdi is a top player and a very good person,” said Pereira. "I am so happy to see him in the Premier League. When he first arrived at Fenerbahçe he was a right-winger, and I decided to challenge him. I told him he could become a top full-back, but on the left side, coming inside on his right foot.
"One of his strengths is that he can play on both sides very comfortably. And so he accepted my challenge, changed his position and started to improve a lot. And because he didn’t start as a defender, he has offensive DNA. Brighton have secured a tactically-cultured player and a very hard worker. He just likes to learn every day.
"What I noticed when managing him was that he understood instructions very quickly. And now he has turned into a modern full-back. This requires constantly creating new movements, sometimes switching sides and being able to cut inside, cross and shoot. He is also very strong under pressure because he can use both feet so well.
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ferdi Kadioglu recorded 12 key passes in a Turkey shirt at Euro 2024
"I just tried to give him possibilities and remind him to enjoy playing. I helped give him some tactical maturity and hopefully that has contributed to him being ready for the Premier League. I think this summer was the right time to move to Brighton and he can become a top player there."
Pereira has a proven track record of developing players. It’s one of the main reasons Shabab offered him the job. Although the Saudi Pro League's foreign stars get a lot of the media headlines, the league's priority is to unearth and bring through young local players with a view to strengthening the Saudi national team between now and the 2034 World Cup when it comes to the Kingdom.
Pereira is fully committed to Shabab, so hardly looking elsewhere just yet, but if all goes to plan in the long run, his 13th senior job in football might finally see him get a dream move to England.
Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 05-09-24.