Al-Shabab coach Vitor Pereira is managing his 12th senior football club. The 56-year-old former Porto, Olympiacos and Fenerbahce boss joined the Saudi side in February, replacing former Liverpool defender Igor Biscan. It was a tough job to walk into with six-time Saudi Pro League champions Shabab sitting 11th in the table and in genuine relegation danger. But Pereira would go on to win seven of the last 14 games as Shabab finished eighth. Pereira was hardly daunted by a switch to Saudi mid-season, even knowing Biscan and ex-Ajax boss Marcel Keizer both lost their jobs after only a handful of games. Periera’s time as Al-Ahli manager in 2013/14 meant he was familiar with Saudi Arabian football and relished the chance to turn Shabab’s fortunes around. "I saw Shabab as another challenge in my career, and as a kind of laboratory to try new coaching concepts,” Pereira told GIVEMESPORT. “I was the third permanent coach last season. And the club had also recently changed their president and most of the board.

"When I arrived, we were only three points above the relegation zone, but I knew the culture and how to deal with Saudi players from my time at Al-Ahli 12 years ago. This was very important. The local players in Saudi want to learn and improve, so it's exciting to work with them.

"The Shabab squad quickly embraced my style. They love to play an offensive game with possession and control of the ball, as well as high pressure when off it. We have increased our level since I joined. The team is developing well, and we are building for the future. I think we can do important things in this league."

Al-Shabab's Deadline Day Drama

Daniel Podence was among their signings

Shabab have certainly had a productive summer under the leadership of still relatively-new president Mohammed Al-Munajem and sporting director Domenico Teti. On September 2, the Saudi Pro League's deadline day, four new signings arrived. Daniel Podence signed from Wolves for €5m – a move the 28-year-old had been holding out for all summer. And 20-year-old Brazilian centre-back Robert Renan joined on-loan from Zenit Saint Petersburg. Shabab also added Saudi pair Mohammed Al-Shwirekh (Al-Riyadh) and Mohamed Al-Thani (Al-Hazem). "Robert was my player at Corinthians,” said Pereira. "I like his skills. He is left-footed and very good on the ball. And Podence is a creative player. He can play as a winger or inside the lines. If I compare us now to last season, I think we are stronger, and I'm happy."

Shabab were able to fund a late-window flurry of business thanks to the £25m sale of talented left-back Moteb Al-Harbi, who became the most expensive domestic outgoing in Saudi Pro League history when he joined Al-Hilal. 12 months ago, government money flowed a bit more freely, with a central pot of close to £2bn allocated for transfer fees and wages, with all clubs eligible for a healthy share. The Saudi Ministry of Sport still funds signings, but this summer has been a bit more challenging to get business approved, especially for less affluent sides like Shabab. The Riyadh-based club are struggling to compete with the four PIF-controlled teams – defending champions Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli – as well as big-spending Al-Qadsiah, who are owned by state-run oil giants Aramco and are a new force having gained promotion to the Saudi Pro League this season.

Aubameyang Almost Joined Shabab

The former Arsenal striker moved to fellow Saudi club Al-Qadsiah instead

Shabab already lost out to Qadsiah in their pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang despite reaching an agreement with the ex-Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and Marseille forward. "Aubameyang was very, very close to signing for Al-Shabab," revealed Pereira. "His original destination was our club, but we had to delay and wait for guarantees from the government and league that we had the money to pay for the transfer, and by then Aubameyang had decided to go to Qadsiah. "In the end, the league decided not to support us with as much money as last season. They stopped spending a little bit this summer to see if the clubs were self-sufficient and could organise their own finances and transfers. "There are the four PIF clubs and a few others with a lot of their own money to invest. This creates a gap between these teams and the others. Shabab is not one of the clubs supported by the government and the league. It means we have to find our own money. "But we were fortunate because we sold our left-back Al-Harbi to Al-Hilal. £25m is a lot of money for a Saudi player. And with this money, we had the chance to add four players in the final days of the market. "We had a very good deadline day despite the fact it's not always easy working in this recruitment model. Sometimes we choose a player, do the scouting and even try to complete the deal. Yet at the end of the day, we often still need approval from the Ministry and the Saudi Pro League. "And if we want a player for three years, we have to prove we have the money to pay the duration of the contract. If we can’t, the transfer will not be approved. It’s a process. Sometimes deals get approved, other times they don’t. Of course, I understand if you don’t have money you can’t always just spend. But we have to show we can afford a player’s full contract upfront, which can make things difficult sometimes." Along with their deadline day signings, this window Shabab were also able to also bring in Italy international Giacomo Bonaventura from Fiorentina and Dutch centre-back Wesley Hoedt from Watford.

"Flag-bearer" Yannick Carrasco Not for Sale

Al-Shabab want to keep the Belgian attacker

And last summer, Shabab pulled off a major coup by signing Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid for €15m. 2020/21 LaLiga winner Carrasco has gone on to captain Shabab and made 27 appearances last season, scoring 11 goals.

The 31-year-old Belgian was the subject of a lucrative bid from Al-Ittihad in August, but club president Munajem refused to sell.

“We could have sold Yannick for a lot of money,” said Pereira. "But the club decided to keep him because he is our captain and the flag-bearer of the club. He is a world-class player, and it was better for our team, our image and our fans to keep him. If you have a castle, you don’t take the flag away from it. Understand?"

Shabab has a rich history and do not view themselves as a selling club. They won the Saudi Pro League six times between 1990/91 and 2011/12 during a golden period for the club; but Pereira now feels a new ambitious era for the league makes it harder than ever for the so-called 'White Lions' to lift another title.

"We are not fighting for the title this season,” he conceded. "This is because there is a big difference in investment made by the PIF teams and most of the others. In one game you can beat sides like Al-Hilal, and we had a great game against them last season, narrowly losing 4-3. So you always have a chance in a one-off game, but across a whole season it is difficult to compete.

"We believe with hard work we can make miracles. We must be realistic, though, and our goal is really just to win the next game and then maybe with around 10 games to go, we will see where we are in the table and judge what is possible. We just have to work hard and if we do, I know we can have a good season.

"I also think we have come a long way. We started pre-season with around 10 senior players and a lot of young ones from the Academy. It’s important to develop Saudi players and there are some talented prospects. But it was also a bit scary for me because I knew we needed a few new players and yet had to wait for the budget to secure them.

"Overall, we need to close not widen the gap between the big teams and the other ones, otherwise you basically know the result before the game. This makes the Saudi Pro League less attractive."

Pereira Wants to Manage Premier League Club

The Portuguese came 'very close' to taking Everton job previously

Prior to joining Shabab, Pereira had most recently managed Flamengo and Corinthians in Brazil. And he also had two spells with Fenerbahçe in 2015/16 and 2021.

Four of his eight trophies as a manager came during his time at Porto, where he won the 2011/12 and 2012/13 Primeira Liga titles and two Portuguese Super Cups (2011, 2012). And Peiera was assistant to Andre Villas-Boas during the 2010/11 treble-winning campaign in which Porto won the league, Taça de Portugal, and defeated Braga to lift the Europa League trophy.

Pereira was blessed at Porto with players like Joao Moutinho, James Rodríguez, Nicolás Otamendi, Danilo and Jackson Martinez. These talents thrived in their manager's possession-heavy system which was set up to both deceive and dominate, often by constantly and unpredictably changing the rhythm of the game. The central midfield was particularly pivotal and would often oscillate between a diamond and square, as Pereira's tactically astute stars lured their opponents out of position then waited for the right moment to pounce.

Vitor Pereira's managerial record compared to Frank Lampard Vitor Pereira Frank Lampard Fixtures 550 196 Won 306 83 Drawn 123 40 Lost 121 73 Goals for 1003 326 Goals against 562 288

Pereira then took this philosophy to Olympiacos, where he won the 2014/15 Greek Super League and Greek Football Cup before moving to Shanghai SIPG in China and claiming the 2018 Chinese Super League and 2019 FA Super Cup.

Then in January 2022, Pereira emerged as Farhad Moshiri’s preferred choice to succeed Rafael Benítez as Everton manager. It was actually the third time in his career he had made the final stages for a Premier League job. Frank Lampard ended up beng appointed instead, but things might have turned out differently had some Everton fans not protested Pereira's potential appointment whilst he was already on Merseyside interviewing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vitor Pereira has won the league title in three different countries - Portugal, Greece and China.

"I was very, very close to signing for Everton. I was ready to start working there," said Pereira. “I travelled over and stayed for one week. I had four meetings with the club, but in the end it was not to be.

"My career so far has been a big journey and I am in love with beautiful football. I really believe my next move will be to a top league in the world: the Premier League, LaLiga, or Serie A – one of these places. This is my target for the future and I think it's just a question of time.

"I was so close to being a Premier League manager on three different occasions. Small things stopped it from happening each time, but in the future I believe I will be there."

Why Kadioglu will succeed at Brighton

The Turkey international's role changed under Vitor Pereira

If Pereira does ever manage in the Premier League, he may cross paths with one of his biggest success stories – Ferdi Kadioglu. The 24-year-old left-back joined Brighton this summer from Fenerbahçe in a deal worth £25m. Pereira has played a critical role in Kadioglu's development and believes he will thrive on the south coast.

“Ferdi is a top player and a very good person,” said Pereira. "I am so happy to see him in the Premier League. When he first arrived at Fenerbahçe he was a right-winger, and I decided to challenge him. I told him he could become a top full-back, but on the left side, coming inside on his right foot.

"One of his strengths is that he can play on both sides very comfortably. And so he accepted my challenge, changed his position and started to improve a lot. And because he didn’t start as a defender, he has offensive DNA. Brighton have secured a tactically-cultured player and a very hard worker. He just likes to learn every day.

"What I noticed when managing him was that he understood instructions very quickly. And now he has turned into a modern full-back. This requires constantly creating new movements, sometimes switching sides and being able to cut inside, cross and shoot. He is also very strong under pressure because he can use both feet so well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ferdi Kadioglu recorded 12 key passes in a Turkey shirt at Euro 2024

"I just tried to give him possibilities and remind him to enjoy playing. I helped give him some tactical maturity and hopefully that has contributed to him being ready for the Premier League. I think this summer was the right time to move to Brighton and he can become a top player there."

Pereira has a proven track record of developing players. It’s one of the main reasons Shabab offered him the job. Although the Saudi Pro League's foreign stars get a lot of the media headlines, the league's priority is to unearth and bring through young local players with a view to strengthening the Saudi national team between now and the 2034 World Cup when it comes to the Kingdom.

Pereira is fully committed to Shabab, so hardly looking elsewhere just yet, but if all goes to plan in the long run, his 13th senior job in football might finally see him get a dream move to England.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 05-09-24.