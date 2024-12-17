Vitor Pereira has agreed to terms to become the next Wolves manager and will fly into England today to complete the deal, sources have told GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands club made the decision to sack boss Gary O'Neil on Sunday morning after a late defeat against Ipswich left the club with just two league wins all season, and the team sat in 19th place in the Premier League table.

But the club have moved quickly to appoint a successor and Portuguese coach Pereira has now emerged as the man who will be tasked with keeping the team in the top-flight in the second half of the season.

Wolves have agreed to pay the release clause in his contract at Saudi club Al-Shabab, which GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed is around €1m, and the 56-year-old is set to travel to England on Tuesday to dot the t's and cross the i's on a deal.

Pereira to Leave Al-Shabab for Wolves

He will take Wolves training on Wednesday for the first time

GIVEMESPORT spoke to Pereira earlier this year and he revealed that it was his dream to manage in the Premier League at some point in his career. He also informed Al-Shabab of this wish once the opportunity to move to Wolves arose, and the club have made the exit possible. It's believed that his move is amicable between all parties.

His exit is all on track with just a few normal legal and bureaucratic aspects to resolve. It's expected that Pereira, who has previously managed FC Porto, Olympiacos, Fenerbahce and Flamengo among others, will take charge of training for the first time on Wednesday with a deal being so far advanced.

The decision to sack O'Neil came after a poor run of just three wins in 26 games over the last two seasons, and with fixtures against Leicester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest to come, Pereira will not have an easy start to life as manager of Wolves.

His first game will come at the King Power Stadium against the Foxes, where a win would see them cut the gap on the hosts to just two points in the battle against relegation.

