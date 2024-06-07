Highlights Wayne Bridge named who he thought was the best player out of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Bridge highlighted the merits of all players, including Lampard's goalscoring ability, Gerrard's all-round game, and Scholes' aggressiveness.

While Lampard's career statistics are more favourable than Gerrard's and Scholes', all three players are regarded as Premier League legends.

Wayne Bridge spoke to GIVEMESPORT as Betfred's Euro 2024 ambassador.

The debate surrounding Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes is one that has raged in football spheres during the 21st century. Many fans and players have been unable to determine exactly which one out of the England greats was the best player. And now, former Chelsea and Manchester City defender Wayne Bridge has given his thoughts on the matter in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.

The England international enjoyed an excellent career which spanned nearly two decades. Starting out at Southampton, the left-back made the switch to Stamford Bridge in 2003 as one of the first signings of the Roman Abramovich era. During his six years at the club, he collected a Premier League winners' medal in 2005, while also lifting the FA Cup and two League Cups.

His stint in west London saw him line up with a host of talent, including Chelsea icon Lampard. And as a 36-cap England international, he spent plenty of time with both Gerrard and Scholes too. So the 43-year-old is well-placed to answer the old debate.

Related 19 Footballers Who Answered The Paul Scholes v Steven Gerrard v Frank Lampard Debate Thierry Henry, Pep Guardiola, Deco and Cesc Fabregas are among the players that have answered the age-old Scholes vs Gerrard vs Lampard debate

Bridge Picks Gerrard as the Best All-Round Player

Former left-back highlighted the qualities of each man

Speaking as Betfred's Euro 2024 ambassador, Bridge was initially reluctant to pick one man straight away. The ex-Chelsea man described how each player had different qualities which made them great, which is why the whole debate left him infuriated. However, he did point out that Wayne Rooney's past comments about Gerrard and Scholes played on his mind.

"I hate it," Bridge said. "They're very different players, so Lampard as a goalscoring midfielder just outdoes them for me. But as an overall player, one thing that's stuck in my head is I heard Wayne Rooney say that Scholes couldn't have gone to Liverpool and done what Gerrard did."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bridge played 13 games against each of Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes. Despite being Lampard's teammate at Chelsea, he won more games against him (5) than against Gerrard and Scholes (both 3).

For Bridge, Gerrard was someone who worked tirelessly for the team, playing the box-to-box role superbly and helping out wherever he was needed. Lampard's goals made him a constant threat, and while special praise was reserved for Scholes' passing ability, it was the aggression of the Manchester United legend which was just as memorable.

"They're all so different as players like Stevie was up, down, up, down, tackle, great pass and score goals," he said. "Lamps, he was like the Gary Lineker of midfield, he could pop up and get goals, longshots, tap one in. He was brilliant.

"Scholes just never lost the ball, he was so aggressive. I've seen him smash people in training. I remember he smashed Joe Cole once, like for doing too many stepovers. Never lost the ball, great ping, could score a goal."

When pressed to pick one, though, it was Gerrard who won out for Bridge, purely because of his all-round play. However, special mention was paid to his former club and England teammate, Lampard, due to his knack of scoring goals when it mattered most.

"I think if I had to pick one, I'd probably pick Stevie to be in my team over them. But if I needed goals I'd probably pick Lamps."

Gerrard, Lampard, and Scholes' Statistics Compared

Numbers perfectly illustrate Bridge's point

Taking a look at the numbers for each player at club level, though, only goes to prove Bridge's point perfectly. Lampard reigns supreme when it comes to goalscoring, which is also emphasised by the fact he is still the Premier League's highest scoring midfielder of all time.

Gerrard, meanwhile, was perfectly rounded, someone who could do it all, while Scholes, despite scoring his fair share of goals for United, was someone who would control games expertly, rather than someone who would be a game-winner time and time again, so the numbers don't necessarily tell the whole story. After all, there's a reason Sir Alex Ferguson called the man one of the Red Devils' "greatest players of all time."

Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes' Club Stats Compared Player Steven Gerrard Frank Lampard Paul Scholes Games Played 749 896 716 Goals 191 267 155 Assists 169 171 81