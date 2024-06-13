Highlights Wayne Bridge named his top five left-backs in Premier League history in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Ashley Cole, a seven-time FA Cup winner, was selected for his success at both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Stuart Pearce also made the list for his aggressive and effective playing style.

Wayne Bridge spoke to GIVEMESPORT

It's a safe bet to suggest Wayne Bridge knows a thing or two about what makes a good left-back. After spending much of his youth plying his trade from left-midfield, the former England international was thrown into the deep end once his Southampton debut came calling in 1998, with several mixed performances in his preferred position lending his manager, Dave Jones, to take note of his unbounded potential in a deeper role a season later.

Enjoying a 16-year career from then on, Bridge played left-back for the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, with the latter of the two seeing him become a League Cup, FA Cup, and Premier League winner. And speaking in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, the 43-year-old named who he thought were the five best players to play the position in Premier League history.

Surprisingly, the Englishman didn't name Denis Irwin among his top five choices, while Andy Robertson also missed out. But his five picks still lifted a total of 11 league titles between them.

Wayne Bridge

Premier League clubs: Southampton, Chelsea, Fulham, Manchester City, West Ham, Sunderland

It's hardly surprising that Bridge picked himself as a top five Premier League left-back of all time. Often an underrated cog of every team that he played for, the Englishman was capable of bombing forward and creating chances, while he was also an astute defender.

One of the first signings of the Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea, Bridge scored the infamous goal against Arsenal to defeat the Gunners in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2004. He was, unfortunately, then replaced as first-choice by Ashley Cole in west London, but was still an excellent squad player before then becoming a regular feature in Man City's team during their rebuild. He was never not going to pick himself.

Ashley Cole

Premier League clubs: Arsenal, Chelsea

Since he named himself in his ranking, there was certainly not going to be any doubt over Bridge's decision to also name Ashley Cole on his list. After all, following Cole's transfer saga in 2006 that saw him make a blockbuster move from Arsenal to Chelsea, he became Jose Mourinho's first-choice left-back ahead of Bridge.

There aren't many players who could cross that London divide and still be respected by both fanbases, but Cole's tremendous ability - which helped him establish a reputation as one of the best left-backs of all time - is not up for debate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With seven winners' medals, Cole has won the FA Cup more times than any other player in history, and is one of two players to have won the league and FA Cup double with two clubs, along with Nicolas Anelka.

Stuart Pearce

Premier League clubs: Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, West Ham, Manchester City

Through a respectable 22-year career, Stuart Pearce is best known for his twelve-year spell at Forest, where he regularly captained the team and became the club's most capped international, making 76 of his 78 appearances for England while with the club and captaining the national side on nine occasions.

Explaining his choice to name Pearce - who was given the nickname "Psycho" for his unforgiving style of play - among his top five Premier League left-backs, Bridge said:

"You know what, I'd have to just chuck Stuart Pearce in there because I loved watching him and I loved how aggressive he was."

A certified Premier League hardman who was never one to shy away from a tackle, Pearce became something of a cult hero at every club he played for during his career. They don't make them like him anymore.

Aleksander Kolarov

Premier League clubs: Manchester City

Aleksander Kolarov was another player Bridge chose to wax lyrical about. Despite not being gifted with significant pace, the former Manchester City man was known for his overlapping attacking runs on the wing, as well as his passing, crossing, and powerful ball-striking ability with his left foot, and his accuracy from free kicks.

He played a pivotal role in the Citizens' two pre-Pep Guardiola Premier League titles under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pelligrini, and his aggression from the left-back berth was, again, a source of praise for Bridge. He said:

"I'll tell you who I really loved at City - had a great strike on him, great lad, really aggressive, Kolarov. Loved him. "Gael Clichy was another good one but for me, Kolarov, I absolutely loved him. He was an animal, an animal."

Patrice Evra

Premier League clubs: Manchester United, West Ham

Bridge's fifth and final choice was Patrice Evra. Now, while he kept his explanation for this pick close to his chest, the numbers that the Frenchman notched at Manchester United spoke volumes in itself. With the Red Devils, he won five Premier League titles, three League Cups, and he started the 2008 Champions League final in which Sir Alex Ferguson's team emerged victorious over English rivals Chelsea.

Evra was the perfect modern day full-back, well ahead of his time. He scored 20 goals and assisted 44 in 725 total career appearances, with his transfer to England in 2006 ensuring he would go down as one of the best January transfers in Premier League history.