West Ham United are hoping for a reaction from midfielder Edson Alvarez following a disappointing start to the season and they have no plans to try and sell him in January, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Mexico international was signed as a long-term replacement for Declan Rice in the summer of 2023 and despite a steady first campaign at the London Stadium, the 27-year-old has found things more difficult under new manager Julen Lopetegui this term.

Alvarez has been sent off twice - once in the league and once in the cup - while he has started just five of their top-flight fixtures so far in 2024-25.

West Ham Have Spoken to Alvarez About his Discipline

The Mexican is not happy with how things are going

While Alvarez's second yellow for a lunge on Mohamed Salah at Anfield was far from ideal given he was already on a booking, his dismissal against Nottingham Forest last weekend was even worse from a West Ham point of view.

Trailing 1-0 heading towards the half-time whistle and already in the referee's notebook, Alvarez scythed down Anthony Elanga on the wing to leave his team with 10 men for the second half.

The Irons ended up losing 3-0 at the City Ground and it added further pressure to the shoulders of manager Julen Lopetegui following a far from ideal beginning to his tenure, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing previously that senior players have been unsure about some of the Portuguese's decisions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Edson Alvarez has missed six matches through suspension in less than 18 months at West Ham.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, West Ham have spoken to Alvarez privately about his conduct behind closed doors and the player himself is unhappy with how things have played out.

When he returns from the ban that sees him miss the crucial clash with Everton this weekend on November 25, there is an expectation from the club that Alvarez will get his head down and try and turn his season around.

West Ham Wanted Alvarez's Value to Soar

The Irons are hoping he proves his worth in the next months

West Ham felt they got a great deal when they signed Alvarez for £35m having scouted him regularly for two seasons, especially at a time when the price of central midfielders was reaching £100m-plus in some cases - as shown by Declan Rice's move to Arsenal and Moises Caicedo's switch to Chelsea from Brighton.

Irons chiefs were hoping that the Mexican's value could rocket to twice what they paid for him if he hit the ground running quickly, according to GMS sources, but that scenario hasn't transpired with Alvarez's actions in the last few weeks proving to be a big dent to those hopes.

Edson Alvarez for West Ham Season Apps Goals Yellow Cards Red Cards 2023-24 42 2 17 0 2024-25 10 0 2 2

West Ham want to see the 27-year-old turn things around though, and they have no plans to sell him in January. It would make no sense as they look to protect his potential value, GMS sources say.

Manchester United have had interest in Alvarez previously but sources state that interest has now passed with the Red Devils adding Manuel Ugarte to their squad during the summer.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 08-11-24.