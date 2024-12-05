West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui is walking on thin ice at the London Stadium after yet another poor result in his Irons tenure this week - and that could see sporting director Tim Steidten opt to appoint Roger Schmidt to the helm, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that the German boss is under consideration by the Hammers' recruitment chief.

Lopetegui's men lost 3-1 at Leicester City on Tuesday evening to further pile the pressure on him, having been soundly beaten 5-2 at home to Arsenal over the weekend - and that has seen a number of names linked. However, sources have revealed that Schmidt is in the frame and should Lopetegui be given the boot, he could be spoken to with a view to a move to the capital.

Sources: Schmidt 'In Frame' For Potential West Ham Vacancy

The German has been out of a job since August

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Steidten has been looking at potential new faces who could come in if Sullivan lost faith in the Spanish boss - with Schmidt thought to have been discussed in circles in east London.

The German has managed a plethora of big clubs in recent years, having taken over at Bayer Leverkusen a decade ago, going on to manage in China, before taking on jobs at PSV Eindhoven and Benfica in recent years.

He fared well in each role; winning 69 of his 104 games in charge in Eindhoven, 80 out of 115 outings at Benfica, and 67 wins from 130 showings at Leverkusen, he's certainly shown up well with a win percentage of 59.2% throughout his career.

West Ham United's Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 4 14th Goals scored 18 =12th Goals conceded 27 17th Shots taken per game 14.7 7th Shots conceded per game 15.8 17th xG 22.81 10th

He may have to compete with Edin Terzic, who reached the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund last season, and Sergio Conceicao of Porto - but Schmidt would represent a free option and, as a result, West Ham would have to pay zero compensation.

Steiften was not to blame for Lopetegui's appointment, with an agent recommending him to the club and owner David Sullivan believing that he was the strongest option. However, Steidten will be under pressure to succeed in what is a tough time at the London Stadium, and he will be called upon to help solve the situation.

Schmidt Gamble Could Pay Off For West Ham

The German has yet to manage in the Premier League

Schmidt was sacked by Benfica at the end of August, and has yet to find a way back into club management - although with his lack of Premier League nous, he would represent a slight risk for the Hammers.

There is no doubting that his record at clubs who are expected to be involved in title races is magnificent, having won top-flight gongs with Benfica and Red Bull Salzburg, but Schmidt will know that if he takes the job in east London, he will evidently find it tougher to pick up results than he has in the past - despite having one of the 'best styles in Europe'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui has lost eight of his 16 games in charge of West Ham United in all competitions.

The 57-year-old could be a strong option though, and there is no doubting his quality having managed in five different countries; but whether he can assimilate to the Premier League remains a different story.

West Ham have tried that with Lopetegui, who already had Premier League experience with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but it hasn't worked out so far and some fresh ideas from abroad could be just the remedy to end their poor form and get the Hammers flying up the table.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-12-24.