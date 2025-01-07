West Ham United chiefs could look to make a move for Burnley star Josh Brownhill, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with the Clarets star having entered the last six months of his contract at Turf Moor. The Irons haven't had the best season on the pitch, winning just three Premier League home games in the current campaign to leave manager Julen Lopetegui under serious pressure.

The Spaniard's future appears to be close to the exit door, but that may not stop the club in their quest to look for new players for the future, regardless of who their new boss will be, given that Graham Potter has been linked. And with that in mind, sources understand that Brownhill is a name on their radar, with the Englishman's contract set to run out in the summer.

Sources: West Ham Interested in Brownhill Deal

The Burnley star could be a cheap option to bolster West Ham's midfield

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that West Ham are trying to add several options to their midfield depth - and Brownhill is one of those. He remains on the Hammers' radar after being on their shortlist for a number of years under David Moyes.

However, the Irons could face a problem in terms of competition. We understand that Brownhill is weighing up offers from clubs overseas, and that could complicate any potential deal for the 'top-class' Clarets captain, with teams from abroad able to offer him a pre-contract now in anticipation of a move in the summer.

Josh Brownhill's Championship statistics - Burnley squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 2,173 3rd Goals 9 1st Shots Per Game 1.8 6th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.6 =4th Match rating 7.02 3rd

West Ham have also shown interest in loan moves for Chelsea duo Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and the Hammers will likely secure one of the two before the window slams shut on January 3.

Brownhill, 29, has already recorded his best goalscoring season for Burnley this time out with nine goals in just 25 Championship games under Scott Parker. With his contract up at the end of the campaign, Brownhill may not get another chance at a Premier League move if Burnley fail to earn promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking, though with clubs such as Fiorentina, Lazio and Torino all being linked with a move for his services, European football is also a real possibility.

West Ham Could Sign a Premier League Experienced Midfielder

Brownhill has valuable experience in the top-flight

Having already had 111 appearances at Premier League level, Brownhill comes with a level of experience and talent that clubs might find it hard to ignore on a free transfer and, having excelled at Championship level with 16 goals in just 66 appearances from midfield in each of Burnley's last two seasons, he may be ready for the step-up once again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Josh Brownhill has 22 league goals in 177 games for Burnley.

West Ham have Carlos Soler, Lucas Paqueta, Tomas Soucek and Mohammed Kudus as options to feature in their central midfield, but with Brownhill's proficiency going forward, he would represent a superb option to bring in either in January for a fee, or in the summer if he does run his Turf Moor contract down.

Regardless of Lopetegui's future, the Hammers are clearly planning for the future and if they can land Brownhill on a free transfer, he would mark a solid squad option with a knack for scoring goals from midfield, which could prove advantageous to Lopetegui or his potential successor.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-01-25.

