West Ham United are at the front of the queue to land Evan Ferguson on loan from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion during the fast-approaching winter transfer window despite London Stadium recruitment chiefs facing competition from Leicester City and Southampton, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers showed plenty of ambition during the summer, having appointed Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, and Niclas Fullkrug was among his first acquisitions thanks to sealing a £27.5million switch from Borussia Dortmund a matter of months after competing in the Champions League final.

But Michail Antonio is facing up to 12 months out of action after injuries sustained in a road traffic accident resulted in him being forced to undergo surgery, and that has led to technical director Tim Steidten scouring the market for attacking reinforcements as he prepares to lead West Ham's recruitment drive at the turn of the year.

Hammers Ahead in Race to Recruit Ferguson

East Londoners on course to test Brighton's resolve next month

West Ham are the leading contenders to sign Ferguson on loan for the remainder of the season, according to GMS sources, and the east Londoners are poised to test Brighton's resolve by lodging a proposal next month as they attempt to beat fellow suitors Leicester and Southampton to his services.

Although the striker has been valued in excess of £100million by his current employers, he has been forced to contend with limited game time under Seagulls head coach Fabian Hurzeler and that has resulted in the Hammers, Foxes and Saints preparing to enter negotiations.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham are in pole position to land the "superstar" if they can convince Brighton to sanction his temporary departure from the Amex Stadium ahead of the February 3 deadline, with a move to the London Stadium being more appealing to their transfer target than joining Leicester or Southampton.

But the Republic of Ireland international's admirers are at risk of facing an uphill battle in their efforts to negotiate a quickfire deal as he still has more than four-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £30,000-per-week, meaning the Seagulls are under no pressure to do business.

Brighton have been playing down the prospects of Ferguson embarking on a fresh challenge during the early stages of 2025, but GMS sources have learned that the south coast outfit could be talked into giving a loan deal the green-light as West Ham, Leicester and Southampton continue keeping tabs on his situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion being knocked out of the competition by Liverpool in October, Evan Ferguson averaged 2.5 shots per Carabao Cup outing this season

Ferguson Suitors Unlikely to Have Buy Option

Striker not in line to be available with view to permanent switch

GMS sources have been told that West Ham's chances of being able to include an option or obligation to keep Ferguson on a permanent basis following a potential loan switch are increasingly slim as Brighton do not want to cash in, but they are still in the driving seat as they aim to beat Leicester and Southampton to a short-term agreement.

The Seagulls showed their resistance to offloading the 20-year-old by rejecting a £50million bid from Manchester United during the summer, and they remain adamant that he will be at the Amex Stadium at the start of the 2025/26 campaign despite the Hammers, Foxes and Saints circling.

Managerless Southampton are likely to terminate Maxwel Cornet's temporary move from West Ham in January to allow them to bring in a more effective loan signing, GMS sources understand, but the attraction of joining the east Londoners means they are playing catch-up when it comes to recruiting Ferguson.

Although GMS sources recently revealed that Brighton have not made a final decision on whether to let the frontman leave at the season's halfway point, having found himself behind the likes of Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck in the pecking order, the Hammers are waiting in the wings alongside Leicester and Saints.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 19/12/2024