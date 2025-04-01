West Ham United and Crystal Palace are both tracking centre-back Kevin Lomonaco. The 23-year-old joined Independiente from Brazilian club RB Bragantino in January, with the Argentine side paying €3million for 75 per cent of his rights.

However, Lomonaco is drawing significant attention from Europe and has a €20million release clause. Along with the Hammers and Eagles, La Liga side Sevilla and Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg are also tracking his progress.

Liga MX side Monterrey had explored a deal during the winter window, and Argentine sides Boca Juniors and River Plate have been linked with Lomonaco as well.

Lomonaco Admitted Admiration for Hammers

East Londoners are Argentine's favourite Premier League side

Lomonaco is understood to be open to a European move despite only recently joining Independiente, and recently told Olga he is even a West Ham fan. "I really like the Premier League," he said. "It’s what I watch the most. An English league team? I like West Ham."

The Hammers are likely to be in the market for a centre-back, especially if head coach Graham Potter persists with a back-five. A replacement for Konstantinos Mavropanos is being looked at since the Greek defender has failed to find form at the London Stadium. Nayef Aguerd, who is currently on loan with Real Sociedad, is likely to have the opportunity to leave as Saudi Arabian interest remains.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner will also look for defensive reinforcements this summer, having seen Trevoh Chalobah recalled by Chelsea in January and captain Marc Guehi boasting firm interest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin Lomonaco completed 92 per cent of his passes during Independiente's win over Godoy Cruz last weekend

The 6ft 4in Lomonaco is likely to only move if his release clause is triggered given Independiente wish to keep him. In 10 appearances for Independiente this season, he has won 11 tackles and has made as many interceptions.

The Argentine is strong in the air and composed with both feet. He is very much a modern, ball-playing defender, but also the kind of no-nonsense centre-back Potter likes to utilise.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham or Crystal Palace will advance their interest, and no offer has been placed to date, but both clubs are ones to watch as firm European interest grows in Lomocano.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 01/04/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.