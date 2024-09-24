West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui hasn't had the greatest of starts to life at the London Stadium following a poor start to the Premier League and that could see his job 'under threat' if results don't change soon, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed. The former Spain manager was appointed earlier in the summer after David Moyes' five-year stint as boss came to an end, and with an array of signings under his belt, it was thought that the east London club would blossom into a competitive top-half outfit.

But just four points from their opening games has cast doubt on whether they'll be able to even finish in the top-half, along with paltry performances that haven't filled fans with confidence. And sources have stated that Lopetegui will be closely monitored in their next three games against Brentford, Ipswich Town and Tottenham Hotspur where he could be increasingly under the microscope if results and performances don't improve for the better.

Sources: West Ham to 'Closely Monitor' Lopetegui Form

The Hammers have had a poor start to the Premier League season

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that West Ham had been 'seriously thinking' about making an offer to Ruben Amorim once it became clear that Moyes was not going to continue for another season at the London Stadium in the summer.

West Ham's Premier League results in full - 2024/25 season Opponent and result Shots taken Shots against Aston Villa, 2-1 loss 14 15 Crystal Palace, 2-0 win 18 14 Manchester City, 3-1 loss 10 23 Fulham, 1-1 draw 11 21 Chelsea, 3-0 loss 15 12

However, they opted for Lopetegui in the end, as the Spaniard's experience in the Premier League was favourable and co-owner David Sullivan had been guided towards his signing by advisors and agents. Amorim was seen as an ambitious target, having led Sporting Lisbon to their second title in four years in the Portuguese top-flight, but he would also have been extremely expensive, as Liverpool were interested at the time before they brought in Dutch boss Arne Slot.

However, the Lopetegui decision is already looking to be one that could go wrong, and as such, the Spaniard will be closely analysed over their next three matches - before a decision will be made to decide if his job is in danger. There is concern throughout the club about the football on offer so far, and the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss is not far from seeing his job 'being under threat'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lopetegui has won 10 of his 28 games managed in the Premier League.

As a result, Sullivan will briefly let it 'work itself out', as he took the decision to appoint him - whilst others were unsure if it was the right move.

Lopetegui May Not Be The Right Fit For West Ham

His evident struggles could show he's better at underdog teams

Lopetegui's reign at Wolves was generally successful. He took over the club during the 2022 World Cup break, and won his first game away at Everton on Boxing Day, which began a run of four wins in seven games to hoist Wolves out of the danger zone.

A poor run from there onwards limited the club from finishing in the top-half, before he left after disagreements over transfer budget. But the West Ham challenge is increasingly different.

Related Exclusive: Lopetegui 'Not Convinced' About Using £35m West Ham Star West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui is under increasing amounts of pressure to hand Jean-Clair Todibo more game time

Wolves were in turmoil when he took over and as a 'firefighter' manager, the former Real Madrid boss was perfect for what they needed. But the West Ham challenge is to develop the club long-term and whether his style of play suits the Hammers sees the jury still out.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-09-24.