Jadon Sancho's move to Chelsea has already got off to a flying start after his assist in the Blues' 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the weekend - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the former England international has impressed boss Enzo Maresca with his attitude at Stamgord Bridge as the former Leicester City boss has given him a 'clean slate' to get back to his best in the Premier League.

Sancho joined Chelsea from Manchester United on transfer deadline day for a fee in the region of £25million, with fans uncertain as to how he would perform given that the former Borussia Dortmund winger had not featured in the Premier League in over a year for the Red Devils. But he made his mark by drilling a ball into Christopher Nkunku to open the scoring and that alone has shown the talent he's got.

Sources: Maresca 'Impressed' With Sancho Attitude

The Chelsea signing has been given the chance for a clean slate

Sancho didn't train with Chelsea on Monday, with only an indoor recovery session being undertaken after his first Premier League outing in over a year against Bournemouth on Saturday. There is no injury, and it was pre-planned by the club to manage his load after a period of absence in the top-flight - and he will be fit to face West Ham United next weekend.

Jadon Sancho's Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =20th Goals 2 =10th Assists 2 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.8 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.05 3rd

Maresca is planning for a season that could reach 70 games - a full 38 in the league, six in the League Cup, six in the FA Cup and 17 in the Conference League - which adds up to 67, not including pre-season friendlies and the like. With so many games involved, the Italian won't take any risks and he is aware of Chelsea's injury record last season.

As a result, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Chelsea believe Sancho and Noni Madueke playing on either flank are the perfect profiles for Maresca - and their inclusion allows Cole Palmer to play as the advanced No. 8 position in his favoured position in the centre of the park.

Maresca has already been impressed by Sancho's attitude, according to sources, who state that he has already made a real impression at Cobham - including arriving at training earlier than scheduled in his first week and taking his time to introduce himself to training ground staff.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho appeared in 83 games for Manchester United, scoring 12 goals.

Sancho - who is reportedly earning £100,000-a-week according to Capology - has also been struck by Maresca's man management, with the Italian's private chat with the player making it clear that the former United winger has a clean slate and there will be no looking back on his time at Old Trafford. That, coupled with an already close bond with current Blues star Nkunku, who he assisted for the winner on the south coast.

Sancho Signing Could Be An Absolute Bargain

The Blues have done well to prise him from United for so cheap

If Chelsea can get Sancho back to his best, then £25million is an absolute steal for someone with his skill set, age and experience. Sancho featured in the Champions League final for Dortmund last season after his loan spell away from Old Trafford, and with 242 appearances throughout his club career resulting in 65 goals, he could even show his keen eye for goal soon.

Pedro Neto, Sancho, Madueke and Palmer are solid options for the wing positions and that could come in strong for the Blues in the coming months and years with a young squad to contend with.

