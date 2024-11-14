Ruben Amorim is set to take Manchester United training for the first time on Monday with his work permit expected to arrive by then, GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed.​​​​​

The Portuguese coach officially began his role as head coach on November 11th after being appointed to replace Erik Ten Hag, but the 39-year-old has yet to take charge of training as he awaits a VISA application to be processed and approved.

But GMS have now been informed that is set to be completed in the coming days, and the manager will take charge of his first session next week with the Reds players who are still at Carrington and not on international duty.

Sources: Amorim to take training on Monday

Set to be joined by several staff members

With Amorim arriving in the week, there's been plenty of talk about what he will do with his team. It was also revealed on the same day that he had opted not to keep club legend Ruud Van Nistelrooy as part of his backroom staff, with the Dutchman leaving following his interim spell in charge following Erik Ten Hag's sacking.

Amorim is expected to bring five members of staff with him from Sporting CP. Carlos Fernandes, Adelio Candido, Jorge Vital, Emanuel Ferro and sports scientist Paulo Barreira have all worked with the 39-year-old throughout his coaching career and he wants them around for this new adventure.

While Man United haven't yet announced their arrivals officially, GMS sources have been informed that there is no rush to do so as it is currently an international break and their own VISA processes are currently ongoing. There are no delays or issues with the process as things stand.

Amorim is set to take charge of his first game following the international break when United travel to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

He will have next week to implement his style and tactics on the team, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Casemiro all at Carrington after not being selected for international duty. Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw are also back in training following spells out injured, which could see them feature in sessions to get up to speed ahead of the game.