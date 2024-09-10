Chelsea co-owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly have irreconcilable differences with both parties seeking a resolution before the year is out. Those on the Boehly side hope a direction of travel will become apparent within 60 days, believing the sooner the matter is dealt with the better it will be for the club.

Eghbali represents the Blues' majority owner Clearlake Capital, who own 61.5% of the club, although the Iranian-American billionaire's own personal stake is less than 2%.

Boehly has a 13% share, the most of any individual at Stamford Bridge, with fellow investors Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss accounting for the other 25.5% of the club.

In August, Eghbali and Boehly entered into talks about buying each other out, but the challenge is that neither party has a preference to sell. In fact, both men are adament they are staying put at Chelsea.

Clearlake's position is that they wish to either preserve the status quo or increase their stake. However, their 61.5% is made up of a series of investors and thus the will of Eghbali and his Clearlake co-owner Jose E. Feliciano to remain – and potentially own 100% of the club – may be questioned should a bid arrive that is too strong to turn down. However, Clearlake's Chelsea fund is understood to be a discretionary one, so there is no legal requirement to hold a formal vote on whether to sell. Boehly's approach could be to go public with an offer knowing Eghbali and Feliciano are still somewhat duty-bound to present it to the other investors, but as trustees of the fund, they would still have the final say on any sale.

Boehly has the means to raise the necessary funds and has already been approached by several 'silent' investors willing to support his bid. Although there are provisions in place stopping Clearlake-Boehly selling during their first 10 years, shifting shares between existing parties, or adding new minority partners, does not breach the original sale terms.

Chelsea was sold for £2.35bn in May 2022, and it’s understood that two years on, Boehly values the club significantly north of Forbes’ current £2.5bn estimation, although not quite as high as the £4bn some have suggested.

An offer above the club's enterprise value means Clearlake’s investors, including Eghbali and Feliciano, would be presented with a choice: to back the long-term Chelsea project or cash out now at a premium. And a discussion may also take place as to whether Eghbali and Feliciano's time is best served remaining at Chelsea – a time-consuming asset that could take 20 years to fully mature and will offer a low return during this timeframe.

Eghbali is incredibly attached to the Chelsea project and Clearlake's investors would likely take some persuading to go against his recommendation not to sell if presented with the opportunity. Clearlake sources insist the make-up of the Chelsea fund means Eghbali or Feliciano simply can't be overruled, although this assertion is challenged by those in the Boehly camp.

Eghbali is currently the single-most influential person at the club, having led the hiring process for new head coach Enzo Maresca and spearheaded another busy summer of transfer activity that saw Chelsea sign 12 senior men’s team players and spend over £200m.

Although Boehly is Chelsea's chair – a title he’ll retain until 2027 should he stay – he has stepped back from the day-to-day running of the business, a move sources say has enabled Eghbali to strengthen his grip. Boehly will not entertain standing down as chair early.

Boehly is naturally more inclined to delegate and trust those with sporting expertise to fulfil his vision. This approach has worked well at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boehly and Dodgers chair Walter empower their department heads to lead with freedom.

Those close to Boehly feel his sporting background, along with his experience in renovating Dodger Stadium, are being overlooked at Chelsea, leading to the 50-year-old feeling increasingly ostracised. This claim is countered by Clearlake sources, who insist Boehly is a key voice on all major decisions, and has a veto on some of them.

Eghbali and Boehly maintain what is termed a "professional" relationship, and sources within Chelsea refute a 'civil war' is ongoing at Stamford Bridge. But it is clear the pair are two different personalities who came together via an investor-marriage during a highly atypical sale process. Both men had not worked together directly before and, much like purchasing Chelsea itself, had to do their due diligence on each other at super speed. And it now seems they can’t co-exist at Chelsea, at least not with Boehly remaining content.

Boehly Backed Pochettino to Stay in Charge

Argentine tactician left Stamford Bridge after one season at helm

One of the main points of contention between Boehly and Clearlake was the decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino following a two-day review at the end of last season.

Pochettino retained the backing of at least three Chelsea board members, including Boehly, after winning his last five Premier League games. Boehly had dinner with Pochettino ahead of the final-day victory over Bournemouth and spoke glowingly about the momentum the Argentine coach was building in an interview with Sportico.

“We have played beautiful football lately,” he said. “It's so fluid and is exactly the way we drew it up. In these last few games, you can really start to see what we are working on coming together. The commentary [around Chelsea] has changed.

"The number one thing is you have got to be patient,” Boehly added at the Qatar Economic Forum. "You are putting something together and expecting it to come together really quickly, but the reality is anything really good takes a little bit more time."

Boehly's words led some fans to assume Pochettino would stay, and perhaps they were intentionally spoken to sway popular opinion. But Eghbali, and sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, decided Pochettino was not a strategic or personality fit. An 18-page end-of-season report was created to back up their position.

Multiple sources state Eghbali had doubts over Pochettino from day one – with one Premier League win in his first five matches only fueling them further. And in the end, Pochettino was judged on the full season, not just the final games; and his failure to get a Europa League spot or better, or win a trophy, counted against him. But it's fair to say Pochettino did not depart on results alone. His opposition to Chelsea's new set-piece department, now run by Bernardo Cueva, is just one example of the 52-year-old not being aligned with Eghbali or the sporting directors, who all felt this was essential.

After Pochettino left by what the club called "mutual consent", Eghbali was the driving force behind Maresca’s appointment, working a series of 17-hour days to make a quick and decisive hire. There is no suggestion anyone on Chelsea's board or leadership team has doubts over Maresca, but plenty at Cobham, including several senior players, firmly believe Pochettino would have succeeded had he been given the 2024/25 season.

Mauricio Pochettino's managerial record at Chelsea Premier League FA Cup Carabao Cup Fixtures 38 6 7 Won 18 4 5 Drawn 9 1 0 Lost 11 1 2 Goals for 77 14 16 Goals against 63 6 7 Statistics correct as of 10/09/2024

Differing Views on Capital Club's Recruitment

Co-owners clashing over how to work in transfer market

Boehly and Eghbali also hold differing views on recruitment. Boehly would prefer a model that hands autonomy to either the two sporting directors or a 'CEO of football', similar to Michael Edwards at Fenway Sports Group. Meanwhile, Eghbali prefers to take on a day-to-day role with Stewart and Winstanley reporting directly to him.

There are some doubts on the Boehly side as to whether Eghbali carries enough football knowledge to be such a pivotal figure in the recruitment set-up. After all, only two years ago, he was pitching tactics to Thomas Tuchel using a novel 4-4-3 formation. This well-publicised incident, which the Boehly side deny they were also part of, is emphatically dismissed by Clearlake as little more than human error. And Chelsea point-blank deny it ever even happened, yet it made a pretty significant impact on Tuchel, who was surely not hallucinating what he saw and heard.

Boehly also had to quickly acquire football knowledge on the job when he was thrust into a role as interim sporting director in a whirlwind first window in 2022 in which Chelsea spent £278m on eight permanent signings, including Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. None of these additions arrived on incentive-driven contracts, or had built-in wage deductions for seasons without Champions League football; and it was after this exhilarating yet frantic summer that Chelsea put in place a more structured four-window recruitment plan.

All parties accept mistakes were made during their first 100 days in charge, and the move since to lower the wage bill and average squad age do not appear to be points of contention.

Clearlake sources suggest Boehly was too swayed by individual agents and signed off on deals that made limited business sense, pointing to the need to loan Sterling to Arsenal on deadline day this summer, just to get less than half his wages off the books, as proof that the initial Boehly-led window in charge has left lingering problems.

But the reality is that Boehly, Eghbali and Felicano all have a veto over transfers, making each equally accountable for the good, the bad and the ugly on the recruitment front. And the trio have for long periods worked collaboratively, especially in their first six months together at the club.

There are not believed to be big issues with the club’s youth-led recruitment strategy or the heavy emphasis Chelsea are placing on future-planning and data-led decision-making. But multiple sources reveal Boehly and his investors feel Eghbali is “obsessed” with new signings, leading to a flurry of activity and a few disillusioned players at Cobham, who feel unfairly cut out of the project as a result.

Some within the football department question how Tosin Adarabioyo is an upgrade on Trevoh Chalobah, a Cobham product and one of Chelsea’s form players at the end of last season. Yet Clearlake sources maintain Tosin is a smart and low-risk addition – a free transfer, who offers much-needed height in both boxes and is a natural leader. Tosin also played an important role facilitating Enzo Fernandez's smooth return to the squad during pre-season in the United States following a racism scandal.

It's understood Boehly would prefer to keep the squad size down and back Cobham talents, even if appealing like-minded profiles become available in the market. But it's worth noting that the decision to sign Tosin and freeze out Chalobah, who is now on loan at Crystal Palace, was not made by Eghbali or Feliciano alone. It was a dispassionate call by both sporting directors and was signed off by Maresca, who spent a fortnight assessing Chalobah at Cobham.

Questions Remain over Leadership Team

Alterations have been made behind the scenes

Chelsea have also seen a flurry of changes at leadership level. Most recently, chief executive officer Chris Jurasek departed and has effectively been replaced by chief operating officer Jason Gannon, who now carries the promoted title of ‘president’.

Jurasek was a Clearlake hire in what is now painted as a short-term move to help restructure the business. And it's true he is often transplanted into Clearlake projects with a similar brief. Yet sources indicate Jurasek, much like his predecessor Tom Glick, had limited power, and despite knowing Clearlake well from previous roles, this became a point of frustration.

On balance, Jurasek's exit probably suits all parties. He was unpopular with the fanbase, with the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST) pointing out he lacked football knowledge and failed to engage with them.

"The CST first met Chris Jurasek in August 2023 ahead of the League Cup tie against Wimbledon. During the feisty meeting, he hoped that the team performed well and secured 'three points'," a scathing CST statement read. "This set the tone for his tone-deaf tenure as CEO in which he made no effort to build a relationship with any supporter group."

Conversely, Gannon is a non-contentious figure who is popular at Cobham, and his expanded role is endorsed by Chelsea’s entire leadership team. Gannon has a legal background, having worked for eight years as general counsel for the Kroenke Group, and he spent seven years overseeing SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

"Jason’s unique combination of talent, experience and strategic vision will drive the club forward as we work to achieve our ambitions on and off the pitch,” said a Chelsea club statement attributed to Boehly, Eghbali and Feliciano.

Chelsea continue to add senior executives in all parts of the business. Peter Clare has joined as 'director of entertainment' from IMG, heading up a new department that will encompass digital output, Chelsea TV and some marketing personnel. And Todd Kline is about to start work after leaving Tottenham Hotspur and will oversee the club’s commercial department.

Chelsea have poached almost as many best-in-class front-office staff as players. When isolated, each individual has an outstanding CV, but there are doubts on the Boehly side as to how all these star hires will gel together.

Kline, for example, was chief commercial officer at Spurs and walks into a well-stocked department that already has chief marketing officer Claire Cronin, director of commercial football operations Lorenzo Libutti and chief revenue officer Casper Stylsvig. There is a danger there are too many cooks, leading to an unclear hierarchy and strategic or personality clashes.

Slow Progress Made on Stadium Plans

Leaving or redeveloping Stamford Bridge remain possibilities

With prominent competing voices at the club, a kind of paralysis by analysis could ensue, and some on the Boehly side believe this is the case with stadium plans.

During the tender to buy the club, Roman Abramovich insisted all suitors outline their approach to either redeveloping or rebuilding Stamford Bridge. As a consequence, Clearlake-Boehly had some developed stadium ideas in place before they even took control of Chelsea.

The project was originally led by board member Jonathan Goldstein – who is also the chief executive officer of Boehly’s investment firm Cain International – and architect Janet Marie Smith, who oversaw the highly-acclaimed Dodger Stadium renovations between 2012 and 2020. Until recently, Marie Smith stated she was "directing the exploration of opportunities for future development" of Stamford Bridge, but this has since been deleted from the biography on her company website, and she is no longer acting as a Chelsea consultant.

Instead, Gannon is taking the lead, with his experience as managing director of SoFi Stadium rightly viewed as an asset. Goldstein remains heavily involved, and oversaw July’s purchase of the 1.2-acre Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions site. But it's Clearlake who are driving the project and engaging with several prospective architects, including Populous, who designed the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Boehly is aware there is no easy solution and thus not prepared to rule out stand-by-stand redevelopment yet, despite it being the most time-consuming option. Many at Clearlake believe the long-term revenue opportunities a new stadium would bring far outweigh any short-term pain of finding a temporary home. This is not seen as a controversial view within the club. But even with the extra Stoll land, a new stadium on the Stamford Bridge site is not without design, planning and logistical complexities.

The option to move to the Earls Court site is not entirely off the table, but there is staunch opposition from the Earls Court Development Committee (ECDC), who say there is "no plan for Chelsea to relocate and there is no football stadium in [our] masterplan". Gannon has held some talks with Transport for London (TFL) and property developers Delancey, but if the ECDC receive planning permission for their own expansive development project, Chelsea will almost certainly have to look elsewhere. And even if the site does become available, Chelsea Pitch Owners could block a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Spurs had it far easier given the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium plot is right next to the White Hart Lane site and their temporary home between 2017 and 2019, Wembley Stadium, was also in north London. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has also been able to put stadium plans in place faster than Chelsea as he looks to build Manchester United what he calls a "Wembley of the North". This is also down to available land right behind Old Trafford's Stretford End.

Clearlake-Boehly's original target was to be in a new or developed home by 2030, but this is now looking unlikely. All sides offer conflicting reasons why no tangible progress has been made, but the good news is Gannon is seen as the right person to provide some unity and clarity on next steps.

There is no doubt when Boehly first formulated stadium plans he expected things to develop quicker, hence why immediate steps were taken after assuming control to get planning permission back on the Stamford Bridge site, which had lapsed in March 2020 following Abramovich’s original request.

Culture Clashes Creating Tension Behind the Scenes

Boehly feels shut out despite Clearlake insisting all voices are heard

The specifics of why Boehly and his consortium and Eghbali and Clearlake are not fully aligned are disputed. Boehly feels shut out. Yet Clearlake stress Chelsea's model is contingent on listening to all voices, and that Boehly had his own period of power when first taking over, leading to limited success or stability.

Boehly was in many ways forced into the limelight following the departures of Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia, who were both intrinsically tied to the Abramovich era.

Boehly found himself as co-controlling owner, chair and interim sporting director all whilst undertaking a 100-day review of the club, and with an open summer transfer window to deal with. He had to be hands-on out of necessity, and it was no surprise to see him take a step back from recruitment once Stewart and Winstanley were appointed.

Although Eghbali has been accused of micromanaging by some within Chelsea, those close to the 48-year-old are quick to point out he is just fulfiling a duty to protect a high-profile investment, adding he is not putting in full-time hours at the club due to commitments to other Clearlake projects.

In many ways, the ownership divide comes down to a clash of personalities and conflicting views of how Chelsea's workplace culture should look. Clearlake shoot down claims Eghbali has a maverick or 'dictatorial' streak, pointing out he is mild-mannered and considered with his words.

But Chelsea staff, both past and present, cite the high turnover of employees, some of whom had direct and occasionally even public run-ins with Eghbali. One night in particular is frequently cited: a dinner ahead of Chelsea’s last sixteen Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund in which several of those present got the hairdryer treatment, including a now-departed senior member of the football department, who was deeply offended by the interaction, which took place in front of a Dortmund delegation. Yet others in the room downplay the incident and insist Eghbali always puts his opinion across in a respectful manner and did not target any individual during a social evening.

Clearlake sources believe Boehly is the more volatile character. They point to March 2023's 2-2 draw with Everton when he was caught on camera saying, “S**t f*****g game", and his decision to go on a dressing-room rant against Sterling after Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in which the England winger was called "embarrassing" in front of his team-mates.

Those who know Boehly well say such reactions are entirely out of character and claim the former was just a light-hearted quip said off the cuff to a fan.

There is clear spin from each side, perhaps suggesting both are braced for a PR battle over Chelsea's ownership that could in part become a popularity contest.

What Will Happen at Chelsea Next?

Clearlake will maintain power if no changes are made

What happens next will largely depend on Clearlake, who don't necessarily need to court popular favour given they are already the majority owner. They can do nothing and maintain power, or use Boehly's discontent as a catalyst to buy him out.

Both sides have matching rights and veto powers should an outside investor materialise, although a new suitor would have to find a loophole to assume majority control, given only a small amount of shares can be sold to a third party between now and summer 2032. It's far simpler if Boehly and Clearlake shift shares between them. Abramovich and Raine Group, who ran the sale process, did not plan for this eventuality, and thus one part of Chelsea's current ownership buying out the other is not prohibited within the agreed terms. And any sale would give Clearlake, or Boehly, Walter and Wyss, the same return on investment even though the former hold Class A senior shares and the latter trio have Class B junior ones.

There is certainly more urgency on the Boehly side to find a resolution. Some within Clearlake suspect Boehly is pushing to buy solely to set an asking price before ultimately exiting at a premium. But his desire to own 100% of Chelsea appears firm and genuine. Boehly views Chelsea as both a passion project and a business venture and has put in his own personal funds for his 13% stake. If he did depart, along with his other investors, it would be begrudgingly, and with sadness, because no other solution can be found.

Boehly ending up at Chelsea is the culmination of a seven-year plan to take control of a Premier League asset, having previously explored buying Tottenham. He does not wish to give up his stake lightly, especially knowing Premier League clubs don't come on the market too often.

Boehly is currently not acting like a man on the way out of Chelsea either. He is actively exploring non-football revenue, building relationships with key football stakeholders, looking to capitalise on the Chelsea brand in North America ahead of the 2026 World Cup and would be ready to assume full control of the Blues if Clearlake agree to a sale.

Yet Eghbali and Feliciano are also in no mood to walk away, especially with the Chelsea project still in its formative stages. Clearlake believe they are right at the start of a period of success, and the pair are backed by their investors to deliver on and off the field, and in doing so, raise the value of Chelsea to in excess of £5bn within ten years of purchase. If, as Clearlake sources repeatedly stress, the fund is discretionary, then Eghbali and Feliciano can pretty quickly end Boehly's aspiration to own 100% of Chelsea. But Boehly remains determined and is convinced there is somehow a path to full control.

With Chelsea divided at board level and still a work in progress on the pitch, it’s near-impossible to tell which party is best for the future of the club. Both Clearlake and Boehly are hyper-ambitious and each has a sort of ‘manifesto’ for the future. And so the battle to own Chelsea could get quite political, and it will be interesting to see whether either chooses to speak publicly to pitch their side.

Whilst all this resolves itself, Maresca will still be expected to deliver ‘progress’ and although no-one is judging him solely on getting Champions League qualification in his first season, anything other than that would be a step back compared to last campaign, given Chelsea were one of the top four sides form-wise in the Premier League since Boxing Day last year. The Chelsea boss is in a strange position in many ways because he is powerless to influence or repair the ownership split and will no doubt not wish to take sides. Chelsea sources insist it is business as usual on the football side despite obvious ownership uncertainty.

For two years, Chelsea have tried to present Eghbali and Boehly as almost surgically attached, and this was absolutely the case during their first six months working together. But the relationship has slowly become unstuck, and Chelsea’s project just might too, unless one of them departs.

