Wolves have agreed a deal with Galatasaray to sell midfield star Mario Lemina for £2.5m, GIVEMESPORT sources can reveal.

The Gabon international had been a regular in the side under Gary O'Neil this season, captaining the side during the first half of the season before being stripped of the armband following a post-game bust-up after the defeat to West Ham United.

Since the arrival of Vitor Pereira to replace O'Neil as manager the former Juventus and Southampton star has struggled for game time, having told the club that he wanted to leave for a new challenge.

Sources: Galatasaray Agree Lemina Deal

£2.5m fee after Al-Shabab abandon pursuit

After refusing to play in recent weeks, with manager Pereira admitting he wouldn't consider him for selection until the window was closed, Lemina is now set to depart Molineux and head to Turkey to join the Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

A fee worth £2.5m has been agreed and the player is expected to move imminently. There is no deadline day rush for the deal to go through however, as the Turkish transfer window is open until February 11th.

Earlier this month Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab made an approach to sign Lemina on a free transfer, with his contract at Wolves set to expire at the end of the season. However, despite Lemina telling the club he wanted to leave for a new opportunity, the club demanded a £5m fee and a deal never materialised.

Wolves are also on the verge of strengthening the squad on the final day of the window having agreed a deal to sign defender Nasser Djiga from Red Star Belgrade, with a medical scheduled later today. The club are also closing in on a deal for midfielder Marshall Munetsi also, who would come in as a replacement for Lemina.

