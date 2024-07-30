Highlights With Kilman's departure, Wolves are keen on bringing in a new centre-back before the trading period slams shut.

Porto's David Carmo has emerged as a top option for the club, with Wolves now facing the challenge of convincing him.

Other defensive targets like Nico Elvedi and Cristhian Mosquera remain amid their search for reinforcements.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, after losing skipper Maximilian Kilman to West Ham United, are exploring plenty of options this summer and David Carmo of Porto, 25, has emerged as a ‘serious option’, GMS sources have confirmed.

Kilman’s departure has ramped up Wolves’ interest in defensive reinforcements this summer, especially given the departed Englishman played every single Premier League minute possible in 2023/24.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 45-game stint in charge of Wolves, O'Neil has won 17 games, drawn eight and lost 20, amassing a points per game ratio of 1.31.

Preparing for a campaign without such a key figure as Kilman was last term is an onerous task - but using the fee earned from his sale, Gary O’Neil and his entourage are doing everything in their power to almost soften the blow.

Convincing Carmo Remains the ‘Main Task’

Centre-back is keen to become regular at Porto

The once-capped Angola international has now returned to Porto after a six-month loan stint at Greek outfit Olympiacos and GMS sources have now confirmed that he is keen to get back into the swing of things with his Primera Liga employers.

The 6ft 5in defender, once named 'the Portuguese Virgil van Dijk', notched 35 appearances for both Porto and Olympiacos in 2023/24 but whether he will return as a standout choice for Ruben Amorim and Co this summer remains to be seen, which could leave the door ajar for a move to Wolves.

Elsewhere, the likes of Leicester City, Wolves and Fulham are all monitoring his situation. His contract with Porto expires in the summer of 2027, which leaves his side in a favourable negotiating position should clubs come to the table in the coming weeks.

Related Wolves Target New Centre Back Amid Max Kilman West Ham Exit Gary O'Neil lost his club captain in the summer transfer window and will be looking to replace him with immediate effect

What could prove to be a stumbling block, according to sources, is convincing the 1999-born ace. While a move to the Premier League is an enticing prospect for any footballer, Wolves are under the assumption that their ‘main task’ is to prove to their target that the project at Molineux is worth his while with him potentially costing as cheap as £17 million.

Wolves are confident that convincing that the Braga graduate is possible, though GMS sources have suggested that they are currently attempting to discover what their chance of success is before heading to the table. How they will negotiate a good deal with Porto comes into this.

Wolves Have Other Defensive Targets

Elvedi and Mosquera among the names

Close

GIVEMESPORT exclusively revealed earlier this month that Borussia Monchengladbach’s Nico Elvedi was a ‘top candidate’ for Gary O’Neil and Co, particularly after Kilman upped and left, with sources now suggesting that the Premier League side are continuing to keep tabs on the Swiss.

Wolves’ pursuit for a Kilman replacement does not stop there, however, as Cristhian Mosquera, a 20-year-old centre-half who plies his trade for Valencia, has been earmarked as a potential successor for the now-West Ham man.

Elvedi and Mosquera - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Elvedi Mosquera Minutes 2,485 3,075 Goals 2 0 Assists 1 0 Pass success rate (%) 88.8 88.6 Aerials won per game 2.5 1.4 Tackles per game 1.1 1.6 Interceptions per game 1.4 1 Overall rating 6.76 6.64

According to GMS sources, Mosquera is ‘back in the picture’ for Wolves’ higher-ups after impressing in his side’s pre-season campaign, with the Old Gold holding ‘every intention’ to replace any key player who leaves - and in this instance, it’s Kilman.

Despite also looking at other options, Carmo - who has racked up 2,202 minutes of action since arriving at the Estadio do Dragao in 2022, remains a player that Wolves are very keen on as they look towards an all-important 2024/25 campaign - their second with the much-beloved O’Neil at the helm.

All statistics per WhoScored